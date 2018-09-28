Log in
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP (EHC)
Encompass Health : Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital holds ribbon cutting and grand opening

09/28/2018 | 12:52am CEST

New inpatient rehabilitation hospital to begin serving patients on Oct. 8

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2018 - Novant Health and Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health held a grand opening celebration on Sept. 26 in honor of its new, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital, Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health. The hospital will begin caring for patients on Oct. 8.

The rehabilitation hospital is located at 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle and has 68 private patient rooms including one bariatric isolation room, two additional bariatric rooms and a dialysis suite for patients needing dialysis treatment during their stay. Also included will be a spacious therapy gym, courtyard, dining and dayroom areas.

The grand opening event featured a ribbon cutting, hospital tours, an invocation from Chaplain Randy Hillman of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and a presentation including remarks by Anita Prendergast, Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital's CEO; Dr. James MCLean, medical director of Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital; former patient Kevin Wilson, Ph.D.; Dr. Stephen Motew, president of Novant Health's Winston-Salem market; and Ed Mowen, MidAtlantic regional president of Encompass Health.

'My team couldn't be more proud of our new home,' said Prendergast. 'The hospital is designed with the rehabilitation patient's specific needs in mind, and will be where many patients find hope again after a life-changing experience. We look forward to help patients walk again, relearn to speak and return to the things they loved most before they endured a major illness or injury. We are extremely humbled to provide this service to our community.'

Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital will provide comprehensive rehabilitation services for patients who have experienced debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, hip fractures and amputations. For more information about the hospital and its services, call 336-754-3500.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in post-acute care, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that spans 129 hospitals and 272 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the post-acute continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is the result of the union between HealthSouth Corporation and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. Named in 2017 by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the nation's 150 best places to work in healthcare, Novant Health network consists of more than 1,500 physicians and over 28,000 employees that provide care at over 580 locations, including 14 medical centers and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2017, the health system provided more than $794 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services. For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Encompass Health Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 22:51:03 UTC
