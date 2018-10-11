Encompass Health : One-year countdown begins for the opening of Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 10, 2018 - This morning, leadership and friends of Deaconess Health System, Alabama-based Encompass Health Corp. and Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital gathered to celebrate the one-year countdown for the opening of their new inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 9355 Warrick Wellness Trail in Newburgh in the Warrick Wellness Trail.

Remarks were provided at the event by Blake Bunner, CEO of Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital; Troy DeDecker, president of the Encompass Health Corp.'s central region; Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess Health System and Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health Corp. After the presentation, a countdown clock marked at 365 days was activated. The clock will be mounted in the lobby of the current hospital for employees, patients and visitors to see.

'There is much excitement surrounding our recent name change and the substantial progress on our new hospital,' said Bunner. 'Next October, we will begin a new chapter through this hospital and our team is looking forward to caring for our first patient at our new hospital.'

The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will offer 80-private patient rooms, a spacious on-site therapy gym, advanced technologies and an in-house pharmacy. The hospital is expected to begin serving patients recovering from a variety of debilitating illnesses and injuries in October 2019.

The hospital is currently hiring for a variety of positions at the new hospital. More information may be found at www.encompasshealth.com/deaconessrehab.

About Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital is an 85-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that offers comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services. The hospital is part of Encompass Health, formerly known as HealthSouth. Additionally, the hospital manages an 18-bed satellite hospital located on the 4th floor of Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Serving patients throughout the Evansville community, the main hospital is located at 4100 Covert Ave., and on the Web at www.encompasshealth.com/deaconessrehab.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in post-acute care, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that spans 130 hospitals and 272 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the post-acute continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is the result of the union between HealthSouth Corporation and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.