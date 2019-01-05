Log in
Encompass Health Corp    EHC

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP (EHC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:02:53 pm
61.66 USD   +2.46%
2018ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP : annual earnings release
News 
News

Encompass Health : Tips for caregivers

01/05/2019 | 12:54pm EST

Michelle McCann, director of quality and risk at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley in Pennsylvania offers the following tips to caregivers tending to a loved one:

Take care of yourself. Neglecting your own needs can lead to serious physical or emotional problems as well as lead to caregiver burnout. It is important to invest in your own health and well-being.

Identify and reduce personal stress. Stress can lead to serious health complications. It is important for caregivers to recognize and manage their stress in order to reduce the impact of stress.

Don't be afraid to speak up. Good communication can help prevent misunderstandings with others. Being clear and specific when requesting information helps us to stay focused on the important facts while reducing anger and blaming.

Appreciate your emotions. Feelings are normal in any situation. If negative emotions are not recognized and managed, caregivers can develop anxiety and depression.

Accept help. Be willing to accept help. If assistance is not readily available, consider community agencies or hire in-home help if resources are available. Do not try to go it alone.

Join a Support Group. Support groups allow caregivers to share and talk about their experiences with other caregivers. Support groups can help to refuel and provide caregivers with valuable insights of others who walk in your shoes. n

Disclaimer

Encompass Health Corporation published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 17:53:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 274 M
EBIT 2018 678 M
Net income 2018 343 M
Debt 2018 2 572 M
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 17,91
P/E ratio 2019 16,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 6 100 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Tarr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo I. Higdon Chairman
Douglas E. Coltharp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rusty Yeager Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elissa Joy Charbonneau Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP-0.06%6 100
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.44%86 412
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-0.85%42 466
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE4.38%20 739
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-2.11%12 911
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-3.11%11 255
