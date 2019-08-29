Encompass Health : Updated time for Encompass Health presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced a revised presentation time at the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston. The fireside chat for Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will now be held at 8:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Their presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 132 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .



Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

