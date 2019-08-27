Encompass Health : announces plans to construct 50-bed hospital in Henry County, Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Henry County, Georgia. The hospital is expected to start providing services in the third quarter of 2021.

The hospital will be built near the corner of Patrick Henry Parkway and Holloway Road in Henry County. It will provide comprehensive physical rehabilitative services to patients overcoming a variety of debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

The services will complement those provided by local healthcare leaders such as Piedmont Henry Hospital, a 236-bed hospital that offers cutting-edge technology and first-class care in cardiovascular care, orthopedics, surgery, critical care, women's health, emergency services, radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging.

"With strong support from the community and leadership at Piedmont Henry Hospital, this state-of-the-art hospital will bring much-needed physical rehabilitation services to residents of Henry County and the surrounding area," said Linda Wilder, president of Encompass Health's southeast region. "Through our connected and patient-centered approach, we will deliver services that greatly benefit patients and their families during their recovery journey and transition back to the community."

The hospital will feature a large therapy gym, advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria and dining room, pharmacy and courtyard.

Encompass Health, one of the nation's largest providers of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, currently operates three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in addition to 22 home health and four hospice locations in Georgia. The Company also recently announced its plans to build an additional inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Forsyth County, which will bring the total number of Encompass Health physical rehabilitation hospitals in Georgia to five.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 132 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings, and productivity improvements arising from the related operations and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-plans-to-construct-50-bed-hospital-in-henry-county-georgia-300907959.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.