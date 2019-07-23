Log in
Encompass Health : increases and declares dividend on common stock

07/23/2019 | 10:21am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced that its board of directors approved an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend of 3.7% and declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.28 per share, payable on Oct. 15, 2019, to holders of record on Oct. 1, 2019.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 131 hospitals, 244 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as dividend payment plans, are forward‑looking statements. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to comply with extensive, complex, and ever-changing regulations in the healthcare industry; any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings involving Encompass Health; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of the Company's information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for the Company's services by governmental or private payors; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10‑K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205-970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Crissy Carlisle | 205-970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com   

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-increases-and-declares-dividend-on-common-stock-300889454.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
