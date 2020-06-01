Encompass Health : and the University of Iowa Health Network's inpatient rehabilitation hospital now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and IOWA CITY, Iowa, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and the University of Iowa Health Care announce the opening of their inpatient rehabilitation hospital, the University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital, a venture with Encompass Health. The hospital, located at 2450 Coral Court in Coralville, Iowa, began admitting patients today.

The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital is the first in Iowa to be part of the state's only comprehensive academic medical center as well as the first hospital in the state for Encompass Health.

"The University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital brings much needed, high-quality rehabilitative services to the eastern Iowa region," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals at Encompass Health. "Through our work with University of Iowa Health Care, we look forward to delivering individualized care that truly makes a difference in our patients' lives."

The hospital features 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an outdoor courtyard, a large dining area and an activities-of-daily-living suite. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses and therapists staffed by Encompass Health, with medical direction and oversight provided by UI Health Care physicians.

"This collaboration provides patients with access to Encompass Health's specialized inpatient rehabilitation services, as well as the world-class care and cutting-edge research that come along with oversight from a comprehensive academic medical center like UI Health Care," says Brooks Jackson, MD, MBA, University of Iowa Vice President for Medical Affairs & the Tyrone D. Artz Dean, Carver College of Medicine. "Iowans needed more options for rehabilitation services in our area and this new hospital allow us to provide Iowans with more convenient options for optimal recovery."

The hospital serves patients recovering from a variety of debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It offers physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

The University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital is Encompass Health's 135th hospital and its first location in Iowa.

About University of Iowa Health Care

University of Iowa Health Care is the state's only comprehensive academic medical center, dedicated to providing world-class health care and health-related outreach services to all Iowans. Based in Iowa City, UI Health Care includes University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, and University of Iowa Physicians, the state's most comprehensive multi-specialty physician group practice.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 135 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 38 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

