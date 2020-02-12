Log in
Encompass Health : announces opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Murrieta in California

02/12/2020 | 07:28pm EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of its 134th inpatient rehabilitation hospital, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Murrieta.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Murrieta

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Murrieta, located at 35470 Whitewood Rd. in Murrieta, California, welcomed its first patient today. The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes 50 private patient rooms, two spacious therapy gyms featuring advanced technologies, an activities of daily living suite, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

Complementing local acute care services, the hospital will care for patients overcoming debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It offers physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

"We are excited to bring our rehabilitation services to the Murrieta area through this new, state‑of‑the‑art rehabilitation hospital," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "We believe integrated care delivery across the healthcare continuum is critical to achieving the best outcomes for patients, helping them return to their communities at their highest levels of independence."

The California footprint of Encompass Health, one of the nation's largest providers of integrated healthcare services, includes inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Bakersfield, Modesto and Tustin.

About Encompass Health 
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroomTwitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-opening-of-encompass-health-rehabilitation-hospital-of-murrieta-in-california-301004159.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
