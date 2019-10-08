Log in
Encompass Health : named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2019

0
10/08/2019 | 07:50am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.and DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ - Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) is proud to announce its Dallas-based home health and hospice segment has been named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2019. This is the eighth year the organization has been named to the list. Encompass Health's home health and hospice segment achieved a ranking of No. 35 in the healthcare provider/insurer category this year.

'At Encompass Health we operate from a simple paradigm, deliver a better way to care to our people so that they can deliver a better way to care to our patients, families and referral partners,' said April Anthony, CEO of Encompass Health's home health and hospice segment. 'To us, this means job number one is to provide every team member with the tools, training, resources and recognition they need to be fully empowered to make a difference in the lives of the thousands of patients we collectively serve each day. It is truly an honor and a privilege to lead this team of amazing people who spend their lives doing amazing work.'

Honorees are selected and ranked based on an extensive employee survey conducted by the Best Companies Group. Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice was honored at the 2019 Best Places to Work Awards Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 26in Dallas.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel, 205 970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Disclaimer

Encompass Health Corporation published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:49:08 UTC
