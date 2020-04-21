Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Encompass Health Corporation    EHC

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encompass Health : to present at BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:30am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference being held May 12‑14, 2020.

Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp, and Executive Vice President and President of Inpatient Hospitals Barb Jacobsmeyer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.  

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact  
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912                                                                   
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-bofa-securities-virtual-health-care-conference-301043970.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATI
07:30aENCOMPASS HEALTH : to present at BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference
PR
04/16ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/10ENCOMPASS HEALTH : announces change of location for Annual Meeting of Stockholde..
PR
04/06ENCOMPASS HEALTH : to award frontline employees with $50 million worth of additi..
PR
03/31ENCOMPASS HEALTH : announces date of 2020 first quarter conference call
PR
03/31ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27ENCOMPASS HEALTH : announces annual stockholder meeting date
PR
03/18ENCOMPASS HEALTH : to construct 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the ..
PR
03/05ENCOMPASS HEALTH : to construct 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Shre..
PR
03/04ENCOMPASS HEALTH : to discuss longer term business outlook at its 2020 investor ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group