Encompass Health : to present at BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference being held May 12‑14, 2020.

Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp, and Executive Vice President and President of Inpatient Hospitals Barb Jacobsmeyer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .

