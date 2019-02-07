Log in
News Summary

Encore Capital Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 27

02/07/2019 | 04:16pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call and slide presentation the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time with Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bruce Thomas, Vice President, Investor Relations, presenting and discussing the reported results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging on at the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at www.encorecapital.com. To access the live, listen-only telephone conference portion, please dial (855) 541-0982 or (704) 288-0606.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference number 3575827. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a broad range of assets. Through its subsidiaries including Midland Credit Management, Inc. (United States), Cabot Credit Management (Europe), Refinancia (Latin America), Baycorp (Australasia) and Encore Asset Reconstruction Company (India), Encore purchases or services portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers. Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about Encore can be found at www.encorecapital.com. More information about Cabot Credit Management can be found at www.cabotcm.com. Information found on Encore’s or its subsidiaries’ websites is not incorporated by reference.

Contact:
Bruce Thomas
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
(858) 309-6442
bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

encore_tagline_vert_rgb_lo_res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
