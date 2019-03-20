Log in
03/20 03:59:59 pm
58.975 USD   -0.97%
04:50pENCORE WIRE : 03.20.19 SIDOTI Conference
PU
04:31pENCORE WIRE : Presenting at Sidoti & Company's Spring 2019 Investor Conference
BU
02/22ENCORE WIRE : 02.22.19 Cash Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : 03.20.19 SIDOTI Conference

0
03/20/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

PRESS RELEASEContact:Frank J. Bilban

Vice President & CFO

972-562-9473

March 20, 2018

ENCORE WIRE PRESENTING AT SIDOTI & COMPANY's

SPRING 2019 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

MCKINNEY, TX - Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Frank J. Bilban, will be presenting at Sidoti & Company's Spring 2019 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 28th at 11:30 am.

Daniel L. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, "We are pleased to be presenting at Sidoti & Company's Spring 2019 Investor Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis at Times Square. The Sidoti conferences draw hundreds of institutional investors from across the country. We have presented at their conferences in the past and look forward to meeting with numerous investors at this conference." The presentation will be available via webcast for those who are unable to attend in person. The webcast link is https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2026/29909. The webcast and additional information are also available in the investor relations section of the company's website, www.encorewire.com.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

The matters discussed in this news release, other than the historical financial information, including statements about the copper pricing environment, profitability and stockholder value, may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock, fluctuations in the price of copper and other raw materials, the impact of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated.

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 20:49:09 UTC
