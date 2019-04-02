Log in
Encore Wire Corporation    WIRE

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/02 04:00:00 pm
58.31 USD   +0.52%
04:52pENCORE WIRE : 04.02.19 Commerce Department Ruling
PU
04:31pENCORE WIRE : Welcomes Commerce Department Ruling
BU
03/20ENCORE WIRE : 03.20.19 SIDOTI Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : 04.02.19 Commerce Department Ruling

04/02/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Frank J. Bilban

972-562-9473

April 2, 2019

Vice President &

ENCORE WIRE WELCOMES COMMERCE DEPARTMENT RULING

McKinney, TX - Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) today commented on the U.S. Commerce Department's preliminary affirmative determination in its countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of Aluminum Wire and Cable from China.

"Encore supports the U.S. Government's ongoing antidumping and CVD investigations because we believe that illegally dumped and subsidized aluminum wire from China has undermined our investments in aluminum wire production to complement our market-leading copper building wire business," said Daniel Jones, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation. "Today's preliminary decision that Chinese aluminum building wire producers receive significant illegal subsidies is a positive development and an important step toward restoring a level playing field."

As a result of the Commerce Department's decision, U.S. importers of aluminum building wire from China will be required to pay CVD cash deposits at rates ranging from 11.57 percent to 164.16 percent, depending upon the Chinese exporter/supplier. The Commerce Department is scheduled to issue its preliminary antidumping determination by late- May 2019. Both investigations are expected to conclude by the end of the year.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

The matters discussed in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including unexpected results of the investigations described above and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as "will", "believe," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement for any reason. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated.

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:51:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 323 M
EBIT 2019 99,4 M
Net income 2019 76,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,14%
P/E ratio 2019 15,86
P/E ratio 2020 14,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 1 212 M
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank J. Bilban CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Donald Eugene Courtney Independent Director
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION15.60%1 196
PRYSMIAN-1.01%5 073
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 285
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%3 108
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%1 965
LS CORP.--.--%1 484
