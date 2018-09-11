Log in
Encore Wire : 09.11.18 DA Davidson Conference

09/11/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

September 11, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Contact:Frank J. Bilban

Vice President & CFO (972) 562-9473

ENCORE WIRE PRESENTING AT D.A. DAVIDSON 17th ANNUAL DIVERSIFIED

INDUSTRIALS AND SERVICES CONFERENCE

MCKINNEY, TX - Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Frank J. Bilban, will be presenting at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on Thursday, September 20th at 11:05 am.

Daniel L. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, "We are pleased to be presenting at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference at the Hilton Palmer House in Chicago, Illinois. The D.A. Davidson conferences draw hundreds of institutional investors from across the country. We have presented at their conferences in the past and look forward to meeting with numerous investors at this conference." The presentation will be available via webcast for those who are unable to attend in person.

The webcast link is http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco40/wire/. The webcast and additional information are also available on the Investor tab of the company's website, www.encorewire.com.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line. The matters discussed in this news release, other than the historical financial information, including statements about the copper pricing environment, profitability and stockholder value, may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock, fluctuations in the price of copper and other raw materials, the impact of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated.

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 20:56:07 UTC
