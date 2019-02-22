Encore Wire : Announces Cash Dividend

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today
that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.
Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be
paid on April 18, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of
business on April 4, 2019. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid
subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our
stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will
continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect
our strong balance sheet.”
Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of
electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and
industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The
Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with
low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its
current product line.
The matters discussed in this news release, other than the historical
financial information, including statements about the copper pricing
environment, profitability and stockholder value, may include
forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties,
including payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock,
fluctuations in the price of copper and other raw materials, the impact
of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the
Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated.
