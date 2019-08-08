Log in
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

WIRE
Encore Wire : Announces Cash Dividend

08/08/2019

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on October 18, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2019. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

The matters discussed in this news release, other than the historical financial information, including statements about the copper pricing environment, profitability and stockholder value, may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock, fluctuations in the price of copper and other raw materials, the impact of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated.


© Business Wire 2019
