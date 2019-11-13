Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Encore Wire Corporation    WIRE

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on January 17, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2020. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

The matters discussed in this news release, other than the historical financial information, including statements about the copper pricing environment, profitability and stockholder value, may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock, fluctuations in the price of copper and other raw materials, the impact of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
04:06pENCORE WIRE : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
10/30ENCORE WIRE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/28ENCORE WIRE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28ENCORE WIRE : 10.28.19 3rd Quarter Results
PU
10/28ENCORE WIRE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28ENCORE WIRE : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
10/23ENCORE WIRE : 10.23.19 Conference Call Announcement
PU
10/22ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION : Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement
BU
10/03ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11ENCORE WIRE : 09.11.19 DA Davidson Conference
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 280 M
EBIT 2019 79,8 M
Net income 2019 64,4 M
Finance 2019 212 M
Yield 2019 0,14%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 1 228 M
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 64,00  $
Last Close Price 58,60  $
Spread / Highest target 9,22%
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank J. Bilban CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Donald Eugene Courtney Independent Director
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION19.79%1 211
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.20.92%6 365
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%5 560
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.49%3 504
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 824
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%2 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group