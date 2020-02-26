Log in
Encore Wire : Announces Cash Dividend

02/26/2020 | 12:31pm EST

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on April 17, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2020. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 306 M
EBIT 2020 82,4 M
Net income 2020 66,5 M
Finance 2020 217 M
Yield 2020 0,16%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 1 049 M
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 63,00  $
Last Close Price 49,94  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Donald Eugene Courtney Independent Director
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-8.54%1 049
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%11 418
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.0.79%6 203
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.18%4 111
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 053
NEXANS0.80%2 073
