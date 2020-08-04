Log in
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
Encore Wire : Announces Cash Dividend

08/04/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on October 16, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2020. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 203 M - -
Net income 2020 59,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 1 035 M 1 035 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 73,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-12.58%1 036
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD120.93%15 919
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.5.35%7 000
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.60%5 160
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.61.26%4 599
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.24.36%3 357
