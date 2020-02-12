Encore Wire : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call

Log in
02/12/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company will release quarterly and full year 2019 earnings Tuesday, February 18th, after stock market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly and full year 2019 results followed by a Q&A session:

Date:

Wednesday, February 19th

 

 

Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern

 

10:00 a.m. Central

 

9:00 a.m. Mountain

 

8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 800-993-8735, and the confirmation number is 49385927. In order to be put through to the call, you will be required to give the call screener your full name, your company name, your email address and your phone number. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call.

A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2020
