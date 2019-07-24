Encore Wire Corporation : Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement

Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) will release quarterly earnings Tuesday, July 30th, after stock market close.

A conference call will be held to discuss Quarterly results followed by a Q&A session:

Date: Wednesday, July 31st Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern 10:00 a.m. Central 9:00 a.m. Mountain 8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the conference call, please call: 1-800-774-6070 several minutes prior to the start time.

The Participant Pin Code is 5053702#.

The call will be available for replay at:

1-888-843-7419 and Conference Reference 5053702#.

The call will also be available for replay on the Company website under the Investors tab

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005844/en/