Encore Wire Corporation : Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement

Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) will release quarterly earnings Tuesday, July 30th, after stock market close.
A conference call will be held to discuss Quarterly results followed by a Q&A session:
|
Date:
|
|
Wednesday, July 31st
|
|
|
|
Time:
|
|
11:00 a.m. Eastern
|
|
|
10:00 a.m. Central
|
|
|
9:00 a.m. Mountain
|
|
|
8:00 a.m. Pacific
To participate in the conference call, please call: 1-800-774-6070 several minutes prior to the start time.
The Participant Pin Code is 5053702#.
The call will be available for replay at:
1-888-843-7419 and Conference Reference 5053702#.
The call will also be available for replay on the Company website under the Investors tab
