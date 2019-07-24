Log in
Encore Wire Corporation : Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement

07/24/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) will release quarterly earnings Tuesday, July 30th, after stock market close.

A conference call will be held to discuss Quarterly results followed by a Q&A session:

Date:

 

Wednesday, July 31st

 

 

 

Time:

 

11:00 a.m. Eastern

 

 

10:00 a.m. Central

 

 

9:00 a.m. Mountain

 

 

8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the conference call, please call: 1-800-774-6070 several minutes prior to the start time.
The Participant Pin Code is 5053702#.

The call will be available for replay at:
1-888-843-7419 and Conference Reference 5053702#.

The call will also be available for replay on the Company website under the Investors tab


© Business Wire 2019
