ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/13 04:00:00 pm
43.84 USD   +7.93%
ENCORE WIRE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
ENCORE WIRE : Mourns Passing of Director
ENCORE WIRE : Announces Cash Dividend
Encore Wire : Mourns Passing of Director

03/13/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) (the “Company”) announced today the passing of Donald E. Courtney, a director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Courtney served on the Company’s Board of Directors since 1989. Mr. Courtney served on various committees of the Board during his tenure as a director, including the audit committee, nominating and corporate governance committee and compensation committee. As announced in February, Mr. Courtney had notified the Company that he was retiring and would not stand for re-election at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “Don will be greatly missed by the entire Encore Wire family. His dedicated and tireless service for over 31 years helped define who we are today. In addition to being an exceptional business leader, he was also a great man and friend. We are thankful for time we shared and are better for having known Don for so long.”

The Company anticipates that the Board seat that is vacant as a result of Mr. Courtney’s passing will remain vacant until the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 306 M
EBIT 2020 82,4 M
Net income 2020 66,5 M
Finance 2020 217 M
Yield 2020 0,20%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 853 M
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Donald Eugene Courtney Independent Director
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-22.63%853
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD-3.11%9 346
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-35.06%4 065
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-2.70%2 822
NEXANS-34.70%1 366
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.22.77%1 254
