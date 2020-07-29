Encore Wire : Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date Results 0 07/29/2020 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE Contact: Bret J. Eckert 972-562-9473 July 29, 2020 Chief Financial Officer ENCORE WIRE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER and YEAR TO DATE RESULTS, STRENGTHENS BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY McKinney, TX - Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) today announced results for the second quarter of 2020. Second Quarter and YTD 2020 Highlights Second Quarter Earnings per diluted share of $0.60; YTD Earnings per diluted share of $1.50

Second Quarter Net income of $12.3 million; YTD Net income of $31.0 million

Cash on hand of $250.4 million as of June 30, 2020; increase of $43.6 million during the quarter

Current Ratio of 8.92 as of June 30, 2020

No long-term debt and revolving credit line paid down to zero

long-term debt and revolving credit line paid down to zero Company repurchased 441,250 shares YTD

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $253.6 million compared to $336.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, decreased 18.6% in the second quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter of 2019. The unit volume decrease was due to COVID-19-relatedeconomic strain as parts of the country shut down job sites or significantly curtailed construction activity in response to the pandemic, leaving some customers unable to receive deliveries of our products during the quarter. This, coupled with uncertainty in the market, resulted in reduced and sporadic customer buying patterns during April, May and part of June 2020. Beginning late in the second quarter, driven by the re-openingof many state and local economies, customer buying patterns began to return to more historical levels. Gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2020 was 14.4% compared to 13.6% in the second quarter of 2019. The average selling price of wire per copper pound sold decreased 9.5% in the second quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter of 2019, while the average cost of copper per pound purchased decreased 11.4%. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.3 million versus $17.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Fully diluted net earnings per common share were $0.60 in the second quarter of 2020 versus $0.85 in the second quarter of 2019. Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $556.4 million compared to $651.6 million during the same period in 2019. Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, decreased 9.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2020 versus the six months ended June 30, 2019. Gross profit percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 14.8% compared to 13.4% during the same period in 2019. The average selling price of wire per copper pound sold decreased 7.4% in the six months ended June 30, 2020 versus the six months ended June 30, 2019, while the average cost of copper per pound purchased decreased 9.6%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $31.0 million versus $31.2 million in the same period in 2019. Fully diluted net earnings per common share were $1.50 in the six months ended June 30, 2020 versus $1.49 in the same period in 2019. On a sequential quarter comparison, net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $253.6 million versus $302.8 million during the first quarter of 2020. Sales dollars decreased due to a 12.7% unit volume decrease of copper building wire sold, combined with a 5.6% decrease in the average selling price per pound of copper wire sold on a sequential quarter comparison. 1 Gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2020 was 14.4% compared to 15.1% in the first quarter of 2020. Copper wire sales prices decreased 5.6%, while the price of copper purchased decreased 3.9%. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.3 million versus $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Fully diluted net income per common share was $0.60 in the second quarter of 2020 versus $0.89 in the first quarter of 2020. Commenting on the results, Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, "Despite the economic challenges we are facing in this country, the strong earnings posted in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 attest to the ability of our business model to succeed in both good times and bad. We continue to increase the strength of our balance sheet, ending with over $250.4 million of cash on hand at June 30th to fund future growth. I'm very proud of how our employees are responding to the current crisis, allowing us to remain fully operational to serve our customers and drive value for our shareholders. There are some key items to note. Copper unit volumes decreased 12.7% on a sequential quarter basis as parts of the country shut down or significantly curtailed construction activity during the second quarter in response to the pandemic. Comex copper prices experienced a steady rise throughout the second quarter while copper spreads decreased 5.8% on a comparative quarter basis. Copper spreads tightened in the quarter due to the economic strain on our customers and our decision to balance volume and price. Fortunately, beginning late in the second quarter, all states re-opened for construction and we experienced a renewed optimism from our customers as buying patterns started to normalize. Aluminum wire represented 10.1% of our net sales in the second quarter of 2020. In March 2020 the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. The Company is unable to predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on our financial position and operating results in future periods due to numerous uncertainties. The duration and severity of the outbreak and its long-term impact on our business remain uncertain. The health and safety of our employees and their families remain our top priority, and we are following CDC guidelines to maintain safe working conditions. We are very proud that some of the products we manufacture are being utilized to power temporary buildings and pop-up medical facilities in the fight against COVID-19. Our distributors remain very thankful we continue to serve during this critical time. We believe Encore Wire is well positioned to weather the storm, continuing to serve the markets during this critical time. As we navigate the near-term challenges, we remain focused on the long-term opportunities for our business. We believe that our superior order fill rates continue to enhance our competitive position. As orders come in from electrical contractors, our distributors can continue to depend on us for quick deliveries coast to coast. Our balance sheet remains very strong. We have no long-term debt, and our revolving line of credit is paid down to zero. In addition, we had $250.4 million in cash at the end of the quarter. During the first six months of 2020 we repurchased 441,250 shares of our common stock in the open market. We also declared a $0.02 cash dividend during the quarter. Our recently announced two-phase expansion plans are well under way. We reaffirm our previously announced capital expenditure ranges of $85 - $95 million in 2020, $70 - $90 million in 2021 and $60 - $80 million in 2022. Our low-cost structure and strong balance sheet have enabled us to withstand difficult periods in the past, and we believe they are continuing to prove valuable now. We thank our employees and associates for their outstanding effort and our shareholders for their continued support." The Company will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 am Central time. Hosting the call will be Daniel Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Eckert, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 800-993-8735, and the confirmation number is 49766909. In order to be put through to the call, you will be required to give the call screener your full name and your company name. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call. A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time. Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line. The matters discussed in this news release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the 2 economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Examples of such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, statements about the pricing environment of copper, aluminum and other raw materials, the duration, magnitude and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, our order fill rates, profitability and stockholder value, payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock, the impact of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Additional Disclosures: The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2019 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows: Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In Thousands 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 12,347 $ 17,782 $ 30,955 $ 31,193 Income Tax Expense 3,664 5,364 9,424 9,359 Interest Expense 60 59 119 119 Depreciation and Amortization 4,750 4,441 9,321 8,785 EBITDA $ 20,821 $ 27,646 $ 49,819 $ 49,456 3 Encore Wire Corporation Balance Sheets (In Thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 250,383 $ 230,965 Accounts Receivables, net 192,067 223,098 Inventories, net 87,880 89,684 Prepaid Expenses and Other 3,552 5,491 Total Current Assets 533,882 549,238 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 349,529 333,179 Other Assets 634 737 Total Assets $ 884,045 $ 883,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade Accounts Payable $ 30,039 $ 40,509 Accrued Liabilities and Other 29,837 34,787 Total Current Liabilities 59,876 75,296 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Income Taxes and Other 32,058 28,762 Total Long-Term Liabilities 32,058 28,762 Total Liabilities 91,934 104,058 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock 270 269 Additional Paid-in Capital 66,554 63,009 Treasury Stock, at cost (111,718) (91,056) Retained Earnings 837,005 806,874 Total Stockholders' Equity 792,111 779,096 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 884,045 $ 883,154 4 Net Sales Cost of Goods Sold Gross Profit Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Operating Income Net Interest & Other Income Income before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Basic Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares Outstanding: Basic Diluted Cash Dividends Declared per Share Encore Wire Corporation Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) $253,631 100.0 % $336,866 100.0 % $556,425 100.0 % $651,573 100.0 % 217,132 85.6 % 290,956 86.4 % 474,153 85.2 % 564,337 86.6 % 36,499 14.4 % 45,910 13.6 % 82,272 14.8 % 87,236 13.4 % 20,755 8.2 % 23,846 7.1 % 43,044 7.7 % 48,844 7.5 % 15,744 6.2 % 22,064 6.5 % 39,228 7.1 % 38,392 5.9 % 267 0.1 % 1,082 0.3 % 1,151 0.2 % 2,160 0.3 % 16,011 6.3 % 23,146 6.9 % 40,379 7.3 % 40,552 6.2 % 3,664 1.4 % 5,364 1.6 % 9,424 1.7 % 9,359 1.4 % $ 12,347 4.9 % $ 17,782 5.3 % $ 30,955 5.6 % $ 31,193 4.8 % $ 0.60 $ 0.85 $ 1.50 $ 1.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.85 $ 1.50 $ 1.49 20,496 20,898 20,646 20,891 20,537 20,988 20,696 20,985 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 21:35:02 UTC 0 Toute l'actualité sur ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION 05:36p ENCORE WIRE : Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date Results PU 05:15p ENCORE WIRE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 05:06p ENCORE WIRE : Encore Wire Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date Results, Stre.. BU 07/20 ENCORE WIRE : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call BU 07/01 ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 05/14 ENCORE WIRE : Announces Cash Dividend BU 05/06 ENCORE WIRE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt.. AQ 04/30 ENCORE WIRE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re.. AQ 04/29 ENCORE WIRE : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q1 2020 PU 04/28 ENCORE WIRE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ