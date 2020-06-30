Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Endúr ASA    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endúr : Endúr ASA; Private placement successfully completed

06/30/2020 | 06:44am EDT

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Endúr ASA ('Endúr' or the 'Company') published on 29 June 2020, regarding a contemplated private placement to raise up to NOK 100 million in gross proceeds by issuing new shares in the Company (the 'Private Placement'). The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed, and that it has raised NOK 100 million in gross proceeds through the Private Placement , based on the issuance of 66,666,667 new shares ('Offer Shares'), at a price of NOK 1.50 per share.

The Private Placement, which was significantly oversubscribed, took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by SpareBank 1 Markets AS ('SpareBank 1 Markets') as Lead Manager and Bookrunner and Norne Securities AS as Co-manager (together the 'Managers') after close of markets on 29 June 2020. As a result of the successful Private Placement, the Company's board of directors (the 'Board') has, pursuant to a Board authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 18 June 2020, resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 666,666.67 by way of issuance of the Offer Shares.

With reference to the Company's announcement of the merger with Oceano AS ('Oceano') (the 'Merger', which remains subject to inter alia approval by the extraordinary general meetings of the Company and Oceano) made on 18 June 2020, the net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to provide the merged company with a good capital base for further consolidation, in addition to ensuring sound financing related to today's working capital needs.

The complete stock exhange message is available here: https://endur.no/investor-relations/stock-exchange-notices/

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:43:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 421 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net income 2020 9,00 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
Net Debt 2020 40,0 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 490 M 50,5 M 50,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 29,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Eikeland Chief Executive Officer
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Morten Riiser Chief Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Kristoffer Nesse Hope Director
