Endúr : Endúr ASA Update on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic

Endúr ASA has taken a number of various steps to contribute to limit the spread of the coronavirus while at the same time safeguarding the operations and deliveries to the customers. The concern for life and health is always Endúr ASA's first priority, and the measures taken to protect employees and those working at the Group's premises have been made in accordance with the authorities' requirements, recommendations and regulations.

As there is a great deal of uncertainty associated with the future market situation in general, as well as for the operating activities for several of our customers, we see that this also affects Endúr ASA's activity and financial situation. It is therefore necessary to make cost adjustments and liquidity-enhancing measures to ensure continued profitability and operation of the company.

The companies in the segment Maritime and in the segment Energy have this week implemented temporary layoffs for more than half of the workforce. This is mainly due to the postponement of planned projects, and as of this date there is no reason to assume that the order backlog or existing framework agreements have lost value.

In the Aqua segment, there is, by date, almost normal operations with a limited effect of the corona epidemic.

The above situation may change in all segments if new or other national and international measures are taken that affect access to labor, goods and other services.

