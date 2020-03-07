Endúr : Financial calendar

Financial calendar for Endúr ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 24.04.2020 - Annual Report FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 19.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report 15.05.2020 - Annual General Meeting 15.05.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q1 13.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3 12.02.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4 Adjusted date for disclosing the Annual Report for 2019 This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

