Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Endúr ASA    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endúr : Financial calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 03:38am EST
Financial calendar
Financial calendar for Endúr ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 24.04.2020 - Annual Report FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 19.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report 15.05.2020 - Annual General Meeting 15.05.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q1 13.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3 12.02.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4 Adjusted date for disclosing the Annual Report for 2019 This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 07 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 08:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENDÚR ASA
03:38aENDÚR : Financial calendar
PU
02/27ENDÚR ASA : Continued operations in Endúr Industrier AS secured
PU
02/18ENDÚR : Endúr Maritime AS tildelt 4-års vedlikeholdavtale på Kongeskipet Norge.
PU
02/18ENDÚR : Endúr Maritime AS awarded a 4-year maintenance agreement on the Norwegia..
PU
02/14ENDÚR : Flagging i Endur ASA
PU
02/14FLAGGING : Ron Corporation AS and Milo Invest AS with adjusted ownership in Endú..
PU
02/14FLAGGEMELDING : Ron Corporation AS og Milo Invest AS med aksjeendring i Endúr AS..
PU
02/14ENDÚR : Kvartalsrapport for 4. kvartal 2019
PU
02/14ENDÚR : Q4 2019 quarterly interim report
PU
02/13ENDÚR : Oppbud i datterselskapet Endúr Energy Solutions AS
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 402 M
EBIT 2020 21,0 M
Net income 2020 6,00 M
Finance 2020 17,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 158 M
Chart ENDÚR ASA
Duration : Period :
Endúr ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDÚR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,95  NOK
Last Close Price 0,74  NOK
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Eikeland Chief Executive Officer
Rune Skarveland Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Morten Riiser Chief Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA-36.48%17
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-10.11%15 236
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.79%6 331
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -7.03%3 956
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.2.30%3 097
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-4.97%2 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group