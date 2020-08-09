Log in
ENDÚR : Financial calendar
PU
ENDÚR : Finansiell kalender
PU
ENDÚR : Oslo Børs - GICS reclassification of Endur ASA (ENDUR)
AQ
Endúr : Financial calendar

08/09/2020
Financial calendar
09.08.2020 21:26

Financial calendar for Endúr ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 27.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report 13.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3 12.02.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4 The date for disclosure of the Half-yearly Report is adjusted to 27 August 2020. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 19:28:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 421 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net income 2020 9,00 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net Debt 2020 40,0 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 435 M 48,0 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart ENDÚR ASA
Duration : Period :
Endúr ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDÚR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70 NOK
Last Close Price 1,54 NOK
Spread / Highest target -54,4%
Spread / Average Target -54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Eikeland Chief Executive Officer
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Morten Riiser Chief Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Kristoffer Nesse Hope Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA31.76%48
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-3.05%16 624
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-32.02%5 115
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-25.17%2 810
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-13.39%2 770
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-15.98%2 110
