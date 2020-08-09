Endúr : Financial calendar

Financial calendar
09.08.2020 21:26
Financial calendar for Endúr ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 27.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report 13.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3 12.02.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4 The date for disclosure of the Half-yearly Report is adjusted to 27 August 2020. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
Disclaimer
Endur ASA published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 19:28:06 UTC