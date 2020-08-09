Endúr : Financial calendar

09.08.2020 21:26

Financial calendar for Endúr ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 27.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report 13.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3 12.02.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4 The date for disclosure of the Half-yearly Report is adjusted to 27 August 2020. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.