Endúr ASA

Endúr : Merger plan between Endur ASA and Oceano AS; Unanimous board resolutions accomplished

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Reference is made to previously distributed stock exchange announcement on 18 June 2020

The respective boards of the companies involved in the merger have now unanimously approved and decided upon a final merger plan in line with the premises previously announced to the market.

The merger plan is now to be registered and announced in the Central Register of Business Enterprises. Furthermore, the merger plan is to be resolved upon at extraordinary general meetings (EGM) of the respective companies. Endúr ASA expect its EGM to be held in the first half of august this year. The proposed merger has support from the main shareholders, representing approximately 80% of the shares in Endúr ASA, as well as approximately 75% of the shares in Oceano AS.

'This merger strengthens an already profitable core business in Endúr while at the same time providing us with a significant increase in activity and complementary expertise. The merger is expected to generate significant synergies and open up new markets and future growth opportunities', CEO Hans Petter Eikeland in Endúr ASA points out.

The merger is expected to be completed in October 2020.

Contact info:

Hans Petter Eikeland, CEO in Endúr ASA, phone +47 932 08 177

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:07 UTC
