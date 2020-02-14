Log in
ENDÚR ASA    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
Endúr : Q4 2019 quarterly interim report

02/14/2020 | 01:49am EST
Q4 2019 quarterly interim report
In the fourth quarter, Endúr ASA had a total turnover of NOK 122 million and a negative operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of NOK 11 million. The weak quarterly figure is related to the company Endúr Energy Solutions, which alone recorded a loss of NOK 15 million in the fourth quarter. The board of directors of this company decided yesterday to resolve a petition for bankruptcy The group's total sales in 2019 ended at NOK 494 million with a positive operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of NOK 12 million. A pro forma financial statement excluding the numbers from the bankruptcy affected company will for 2019 have an estimated turnover in the Group of NOK 331 million and a positive EBITDA of NOK 18 million. CEO Hans Petter Eikeland strongly regrets that it has been concluded a petition for bankruptcy for the Stavanger-based company that has had its main activity towards maintenance and modification assignments in the offshore market. 'This company has over time focused on alternative structural and financial solutions that could provide a positive operation in the company, but without success. Significant deterioration in operating results during the fourth quarter has made this work very challenging. In addition, the new corporate management that took office in November 2019 considers the value of the company's order reserves to be significantly lower than estimated by the previous management. In sum, basis for further operations was not found to be in place', says Eikeland. The bankruptcy in the subsidiary Endúr Energy Solutions AS means that Energi Industrier AS and Energy PMAE AS, both subsidiaries of Endúr Ennergy Solutions AS, will dissolve from the group. In total, this will give an significant loss of revenue in the Group's Energy segment. The other two segments in the Group, Maritime and Akva, will not be affected by the bankruptcy. 'We are very pleased with Maritime and Akva segments both delivering satisfactory activity and profitability in the fourth quarter. In sum, these two segments had total sales in 2019 of NOK 300 million and a positive EBITDA of NOK 32 million. The order backlog in these two segments has also been significantly strengthened, and is now at 477 million. This represents more than a doubling over the past year', Eikeland points out. Contacts: CEO Hans Petter Eikeland, tel. +47 932 08 177 CFO Morten Riiser, tel. +47 406 39 734

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 06:48:01 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 525 M
EBIT 2019 4,00 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Debt 2019 39,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 237 M
Chart ENDÚR ASA
Duration : Period :
Endúr ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDÚR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,30  NOK
Last Close Price 1,12  NOK
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Eikeland Chief Executive Officer
Rune Skarveland Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Morten Riiser Chief Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA-4.29%26
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CORPORATION-14.69%14 381
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 968
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -11.17%3 759
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 413
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-11.50%2 822
