Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Endúr ASA    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flagging: Ron Corporation AS and Milo Invest AS with adjusted ownership in Endúr ASA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST
Flagging: Ron Corporation AS and Milo Invest AS with adjusted ownership in Endúr ASA
Stavanger, 14 February 2020 Ron Corporation AS and Milo Invest AS have today sold their shares in Endúr ASA to Middelborg Invest AS. Ron Corporation AS is 100 % owned by Robert Norum and Milo Invest AS is 100 % owned by Mikael Løvik. Ron Corporation AS sells all its 24,797,850 shares, equalling to 11.66% of the issued shares in Endúr ASA. Ron Corporation AS's shareholding in Endur AS is reduced to zero by the sale. Milo Invest AS sells all its 12,774,650 shares, equalling to 6 % of the issued shares in Endúr ASA. Milo Invest's shareholding in Endur AS is reduced to zero by the sale. The share transfer is expected to be registered in VPS within a few days. This announcement is subject to disclosure pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4-3.

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 12:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENDÚR ASA
08:00aFLAGGING : Ron Corporation AS and Milo Invest AS with adjusted ownership in Endú..
PU
08:00aFLAGGEMELDING : Ron Corporation AS og Milo Invest AS med aksjeendring i Endúr AS..
PU
02:20aENDÚR : Kvartalsrapport for 4. kvartal 2019
PU
01:49aENDÚR : Q4 2019 quarterly interim report
PU
02/13ENDÚR : Oppbud i datterselskapet Endúr Energy Solutions AS
PU
02/13ENDÚR : Bankruptcy petition of the subsidiary Endúr Energy Solutions AS
AQ
01/22ENDÚR : Updated company presentation for investor meetings
PU
2019DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDI : Artemes Group AS distributes its shares i..
PU
2019ENDÚR : Endúr ASA - registrert kapitalforhøyelse
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 525 M
EBIT 2019 4,00 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Debt 2019 39,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 237 M
Chart ENDÚR ASA
Duration : Period :
Endúr ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDÚR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,30  NOK
Last Close Price 1,12  NOK
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Eikeland Chief Executive Officer
Rune Skarveland Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Morten Riiser Chief Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA-4.29%26
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CORPORATION-16.03%14 381
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 968
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.55%3 759
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 413
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-11.50%2 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group