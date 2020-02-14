Flagging: Ron Corporation AS and Milo Invest AS with adjusted ownership in Endúr ASA

Stavanger, 14 February 2020 Ron Corporation AS and Milo Invest AS have today sold their shares in Endúr ASA to Middelborg Invest AS. Ron Corporation AS is 100 % owned by Robert Norum and Milo Invest AS is 100 % owned by Mikael Løvik. Ron Corporation AS sells all its 24,797,850 shares, equalling to 11.66% of the issued shares in Endúr ASA. Ron Corporation AS's shareholding in Endur AS is reduced to zero by the sale. Milo Invest AS sells all its 12,774,650 shares, equalling to 6 % of the issued shares in Endúr ASA. Milo Invest's shareholding in Endur AS is reduced to zero by the sale. The share transfer is expected to be registered in VPS within a few days. This announcement is subject to disclosure pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4-3.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Endur ASA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 12:59:06 UTC