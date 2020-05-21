Endava : Q3FY20 Presentatio

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitations, statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, our business strategy and our plans and objectives for future operations, our addressable market, potential technological disruptions, and potential opportunities in new payment options, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe,""estimate," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty on demand for our technology services, our ability to participate in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to retain our employees and their incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic, client demand for our services. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our business, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions taken in response to the pandemic; our cash ﬂows and results of operations may be adversely affected if we are unable to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; our revenue, margins, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be materially adversely affected if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; our sales of services, operating results or proﬁtability may experience signiﬁcant variability and past results may not be indicative of future performance; our ability to manageour rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly- skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate ﬂuctuations; and our future ﬁnancial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross proﬁt, selling, general and administrative expenses, ﬁnance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 25, 2019, as supplemented by the Risk Factors Updated ﬁled as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K ﬁled with the SEC on March 31, 2020.
REIMAGINING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY
REIMAGINING THE
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN
PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY
We accelerate our clients' ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities by ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences that are designed to fuel rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses.
By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of Product & Technology Strategies, Intelligent Experiences, and World Class Engineering to help our clients become more engaging, responsive, and eﬃcient.
1
Q3 FY2020
Opportunity & Approach
The new reality
IN OUR WORLD TODAY, MANY BUSINESSES ARE PREPARING FOR POTENTIALLY EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME DEFINED BY LIMITED PHYSICAL CONTACT BETWEEN HUMANS.
AN ORGANIZATION'S ABILITY TO OPERATE PRIMARILY IN A DIGITAL LANDSCAPE MAY DICTATE ITS ABILITY TO BOTH SURVIVE AND SUCCEED.
WE BELIEVE, MOVING FORWARD, TRUE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODEL WILL BECOME MISSION CRITICAL FOR BUSINESSES.
We enable change
WE ARE A LEADING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGY SERVICES PROVIDER AND HELP ACCELERATE DISRUPTION BY DELIVERING RAPID EVOLUTION TO ENTERPRISES.
OUR PEOPLE SYNTHESIZE CREATIVITY, TECHNOLOGY, AND DELIVERY AT SCALE IN MULTI-DISCIPLINARY TEAMS, ENABLING US TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS FROM IDEATION TO PRODUCTION.
FROM PROOF OF CONCEPT, TO PROTOTYPE, TO PRODUCTION, WE USE OUR ENGINEERING EXPERTISE TO DELIVER ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS AND PLATFORMS CAPABLE OF HANDLING MILLIONS OF TRANSACTIONS PER DAY.
IN THIS NEW REALITY, WE'LL BUILD THE EXPERIENCES, TECHNICAL SCAFFOLDING, AND INFRASTRUCTURE DESIGNED TO ENABLE AN ENTIRELY NEW SET OF INTERACTIONS BETWEEN PEOPLE AND TECHNOLOGY.
DELIVER RAPID
EVOLUTION BY
COMBINING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGIES WITH DEEP INDUSTRY EXPERTISE
LARGE AND FAST GROWING
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
FOUNDER-LED, EXPERIENCED
MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH
STRONG CULTURE
IDEATION TO PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES,
DISTRIBUTED AGILE AT SCALE,
DOMAIN EXPERTISE AND NEAR-SHORE
DELIVERY
STRONG GROWTH AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
ENGINEERING
NEXT-GEN TECH
ENTERPRISE AGILE
STRATEGY
AUTOMATION
USER EXPERIENCE
TRADITIONAL
BUS. & TECH
IT SERVICES
CONSULTANTS
DIGITAL
AGENCIES
WE SERVE A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET
$796B
2023
CAGR
FOR DIGITAL
15.3TRANSFORMATION SERVICES
$451B
2019
* Worldwide Semiannual Digital
Transformation Spending Guide IDC
GLOBAL EMPLOYEES
6,468
AS OF MAR 31, 2020
NEARSHORE DELIVERY
European Union:
Romania and Bulgaria
Central European:
North Macedonia,
Moldova, and Serbia
Latin America:
Argentina, Colombia,
Uruguay, and Venezuela
CLOSE TO CLIENT
Denmark
Germany
Netherlands
United Kingdom
United States
36 OFFICES // 31 CITIES // 15 COUNTRIES
EMPLOYEE GEOGRAPHY
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Q3FY19
Q3FY20
Western Europe
237
233
232
254
246
440
Central Europe (EU)
1,572
2,314
2,578
3,062
2,986
3,291
1,809
2,547
2,810
3,316
3,232
3,731
Central Europe (Non-EU)
928
1,073
1,279
1,583
1,515
1,784
Latin America
-
68
665
780
759
860
North America
58
56
65
75
67
93
2,795
3,744
4,819
5,754
5,573
6,468
CONCISE
COMPUDAVA
ALPHEUS
NICKELFISH
VELOCITY PARTNERS
INTUITUS LTD
UK
MOLDOVA
GERMANY
USA
USA & LATAM
UNITED KINGDOM
IT CONSULTANCY
NEARSHORE
CONSULTING
DIGITAL, UX
NA SALES &
IT CONSULTANCY
DELIVERY
BUSINESS
& STRATEGY
LATAM
PRIVATE EQUITY
FIRM
DELIVERY
PS TECH
ISDC
BAIN
EXOZET GmbH
SERBIA
NETHERLANDS
PARTNERSHIP
GERMANY
AGILE
& CE
ANNOUNCED
DIGITAL
DELIVERY
AGILE
AGENCY
DELIVERY
FOUNDED IN
EXPAND
EXPAND
EXPAND
IPO
NYSE
TO CE
TO USA
TO LATAM
JULY 2018
Q3 FY20
2000
2020
HEADCOUNT
60
240
1,000
2,000
6,468
HISTORY OF ENDAVA
WE CREATE
VALUE THROUGH THE DELIVERY OF
12
BUSINESS ANALYSIS DATA & ANALYTICS
DIGITAL PRODUCT STRATEGY
PE DIGITAL & IT ADVISORY PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY
AGILE APPLICATIONS MGMT
ARCHITECTURE
CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE
EXTENDED REALITY
DEVSECOPS
MACHINE LEARNING & AI
SERVICE DELIVERY
PRODUCT DESIGN
SMART DESK
USER EXPERIENCE DESIGN
TELEMETRY & MONITORING
VISUAL DESIGN
AUTOMATED TESTING.
DISTRIBUTED AGILE DELIVERY
CLOUD NATIVE SOFTWARE ENG.
INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION
CONTINUOUS DELIVERY .
SECURE DEVELOPMENT
TODAY
BANKING
PAYMENTS
HEALTHCARE
RETAIL / CPG
LOGISTICS
TIME
TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTION WAVES & CONVERGENCE
14
ROI OPPORTUNITY
FRICTIONLESS
PROTOTYPING
PAYMENTS
QUANTUM
BIOMETRIC
SCHEMELESS
REAL
CRYPTOCURRENCY
OPEN APIs
OMNI-CHANNEL
CUSTOMER
MICRO MERCHANTS
CENTRIC UX
SMART POS
PSD2
& NANO PAYMENTS
COMPUTER
SYSTEMS
ROBOTIC
IN APP P2P
VISION
AUTOMATION
MESSAGE
CHATBOTS
BLOCKCHAIN
PAYMENTS
APPS
AR
PLATFORMS
FINANCIAL
INCLUSION
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
DOMAIN EXPERTISE: PAYMENT
15
Scalability
BRAND
CULTURE
M&A
AS WE STRIVE TO BE THE
TO SUPPORT THIS GROWTH, WE NEED
WE USE TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS TO
ASPIRATIONAL BRAND FOR IT
LEADERSHIP AND HAVE DEVELOPED
ACCELERATE OUR GROWTH STRATEGY -
PROFESSIONALS IN THE REGIONS IN
THE 'PASS IT ON'INITIATIVE WHICH
TO EITHER ESTABLISH OURSELVES IN A
WHICH WE OPERATE, WE ATTRACT
DRIVES LOYALTY AND LOWERS
NEW GEOOR TO ESTABLISH A NEW AREA
HIGH QUALITY TALENT.
ATTRITION.
OF EXPERTISEAND MARKET GROWTH.
COVID-19 Response
Priorities
Where we stand
ENSURING THE HEALTH & WELL BEING OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES
WORKING WITH OUR CLIENTS TO ADAPT TO THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT
RETAINING OUR PEOPLE AND THEIR INCOMES THROUGH THIS CRISIS PERIOD
CURRENTLY CLOSE TO 100% OF OUR EMPLOYEES ARE WORKING FROM HOME.
THE CITIES IN WHICH WE OPERATE HAVE EXCELLENT CONNECTIVITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE.
WE'VE BEGUN ONBOARDING NEW EMPLOYEES AND RECRUITS VIRTUALLY.
2
Q3 FY2020
Financials
18
Financial Highlights
MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENTS WITH CLIENTS
PRIMARILY T&M BASED PRICING
LONG-TERM CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS
STRONG REVENUE GROWTH
HEALTHY MARGINS
LOW CAPEX REQUIREMENTS
POSITIVE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Revenue (£m)
CAGR 36%
+23% YOY
260.5
211.3
92.2
Q3
73.1
71.8
85.9
Q2
84.1
115.4
159.4
217.6
287.9
66.4
82.4
Q1
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY17
FY19
_
6m18
6m19
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
9M19
9M20
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
OVER LAST 5 YEARS, 88.8% OF REVENUE (ON AVERAGE) EACH FISCAL YEAR WAS GENERATED FROM CLIENTS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.
STRONG REVENUE GROWTH
Profit Before Tax (£m)
18.5
19.6
18.3
Q3
7.6
9.4
17.5
15.2
20.8
21.7
24.6
30.1
2.6
Q1
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
_
FY17
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
JUNE 30
MARGIN 18.1% 18.0% 13.6% 11.3% 10.5%
(17.3)
Q2
9M19 9M20
MARCH 31
MARGIN 9.3%
7.1% 9M
10.4% 19.8% Q3
13.1% N/A Q2
3.9% 21.2% Q1
Adjusted Profit Before Tax (£m)*
CAGR 34%
53.4
38.4
16.0
Q3
13.2
20.5
Q2
13.5
16.1
22.8
25.2
33.5
51.9
11.7
16.9
Q1
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
_
FY17
FY18
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
9M19
9M20
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
MARGIN
19.2%
19.7%
15.8%
15.4%
18.0%
18.2%
20.5%
9M
18.1% 17.4% Q3
18.9% 23.8% Q2
17.6% 20.5% Q1
ROBUST PROFITABILITY
Top Client Revenue %
TOP TEN
66%
54%
49%
42%
38%
36%
38%
40%
36%
66%
54%
49%
42%
38%
36%
38%
40%
36%
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY17
FY17
6M19
6M20
q218
q219
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
9M19
9M20
Q3FY19 Q3FY20
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
MARCH 31
No. of Clients / Revenue > £1m*
18
26
34
46
63
67
67
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Q3FY19
Q3FY20
FY15
FY17
FY18
FY17
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
DEEP CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS
Total No. of Clients
112
154
188
258
275
280
395
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY17
FY17
_
FY17
FY18
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Q3FY19
Q3FY20
AS OF JUNE 30
MARCH 31
Average Spend:
TOP TEN CLIENTS (£000s)
11000
8250
5500
2750
5,510
6,200
7,820
9,040
10,870
7,537
9,826
2,940
3,340
0
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
6M19 6M20
Q218
Q219
FY15
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
9M19 9M20
Q3FY19 Q3FY20
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
MARCH 31
Average Spend:
REMAINING CLIENTS (£000s)
284
434
504
597
699
578
534
222
243
FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18
-
6M19 6M20
-
Q218
Q219
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
9M19 9M20
Q3FY19 Q3FY20
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
MARCH 31
INCREASING NUMBER & SPEND OF CLIENTS
RoW
N.AMERICA
Revenue by Region
EUROPE
UK
3%
21%
10%
0.3
16%
12%
18%
21%
27%
27%
27%
18%
25%
Q3 FY20
34%
34%
28%
27%
25%
REVENUE %
BY VERTICAL
54%
78%
64%
50%
45%
45%
46%
45%
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
_
FY19
FY20
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Q3FY19
Q3FY20
PAYMENTS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES
TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOMMUNICATIONS
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
OTHER*
DIVERSE REVENUE BASE: GEOGRAPHY & INDUSTRY VERTICALS
Capital Expenditures (£m)
7.9
5.1
2.2
Q3
1.2
2.0
3.2
Q2
2.1
2.7
6.5
5.4
7.3
1.9
2.5
Q1
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY18
FY17
9M20
FY15
FY17
FY19
9M19
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
% OF REVENUE
2.5%
2.4%
4.1%
2.5%
2.5%
2.4%
3.0%
9M
1.6%
2.4%
Q3
2.8%
3.7%
Q2
2.9%
3.0%
Q1
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (£m)*
30.00
31.1
22.50
20.9
9.6
Q3
8.0
15.00
Q2
11.4
7.50
9.2
9.5
10.1
11.2
28.7
29.8
0.3
13.5
Q1
0.00
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY18
_
FY17
FY18
FY15
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
9M19
9M20
JUNE 30
MARCH 31
11.3%
8.8%
7.0%
13.2%
10.4%
9.9%
11.9%
9M
MARGIN
15.7%
10.4%
Q3
12.9%
9.3%
Q2
0.4%
16.4%
Q1
LOW CAPEX & POSITIVE ADJUSTED FCF
3
Q3 FY2020
Appendix
IFRS TO NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION
27
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Q3 FY2020
