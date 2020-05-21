Log in
ENDAVA PLC    DAVA

ENDAVA PLC

(DAVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/21 08:03:29 am
48.87 USD   +2.35%
08:20aENDAVA : Q3FY20 Presentatio
PU
07:19aENDAVA : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
05/18ENDAVA PLC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endava : Q3FY20 Presentatio

05/21/2020 | 08:20am EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q3 FY2020

Disclaimer

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitations, statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, our business strategy and our plans and objectives for future operations, our addressable market, potential technological disruptions, and potential opportunities in new payment options, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe,""estimate," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty on demand for our technology services, our ability to participate in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to retain our employees and their incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic, client demand for our services. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our business, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions taken in response to the pandemic; our cash ﬂows and results of operations may be adversely affected if we are unable to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; our revenue, margins, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be materially adversely affected if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; our sales of services, operating results or proﬁtability may experience signiﬁcant variability and past results may not be indicative of future performance; our ability to manageour rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly- skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate ﬂuctuations; and our future ﬁnancial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross proﬁt, selling, general and administrative expenses, ﬁnance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 25, 2019, as supplemented by the Risk Factors Updated ﬁled as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K ﬁled with the SEC on March 31, 2020.

Except as required by law, we assume no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.

This presentation includes non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures which have certain limitations and should not be considered in isolation, or as alternatives to or substitutes for, ﬁnancial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures as deﬁned by us may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures presented by other companies. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unusual or non-recurring items. See the IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliation section for a reconciliation of these non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS ﬁnancial measures.

2

REIMAGINING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY

3

REIMAGINING THE

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN

PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY

We accelerate our clients' ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities by ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences that are designed to fuel rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses.

By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of Product & Technology Strategies, Intelligent Experiences, and World Class Engineering to help our clients become more engaging, responsive, and ecient.

4

1

Q3 FY2020

Opportunity & Approach

5

The new reality

IN OUR WORLD TODAY, MANY BUSINESSES ARE PREPARING FOR POTENTIALLY EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME DEFINED BY LIMITED PHYSICAL CONTACT BETWEEN HUMANS.

AN ORGANIZATION'S ABILITY TO OPERATE PRIMARILY IN A DIGITAL LANDSCAPE MAY DICTATE ITS ABILITY TO BOTH SURVIVE AND SUCCEED.

WE BELIEVE, MOVING FORWARD, TRUE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODEL WILL BECOME MISSION CRITICAL FOR BUSINESSES.

We enable change

WE ARE A LEADING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGY SERVICES PROVIDER AND HELP ACCELERATE DISRUPTION BY DELIVERING RAPID EVOLUTION TO ENTERPRISES.

OUR PEOPLE SYNTHESIZE CREATIVITY, TECHNOLOGY, AND DELIVERY AT SCALE IN MULTI-DISCIPLINARY TEAMS, ENABLING US TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS FROM IDEATION TO PRODUCTION.

FROM PROOF OF CONCEPT, TO PROTOTYPE, TO PRODUCTION, WE USE OUR ENGINEERING EXPERTISE TO DELIVER ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS AND PLATFORMS CAPABLE OF HANDLING MILLIONS OF TRANSACTIONS PER DAY.

IN THIS NEW REALITY, WE'LL BUILD THE EXPERIENCES, TECHNICAL SCAFFOLDING, AND INFRASTRUCTURE DESIGNED TO ENABLE AN ENTIRELY NEW SET OF INTERACTIONS BETWEEN PEOPLE AND TECHNOLOGY.

66

DELIVER RAPID

EVOLUTION BY

COMBINING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGIES WITH DEEP INDUSTRY EXPERTISE

LARGE AND FAST GROWING

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

FOUNDER-LED, EXPERIENCED

MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH

STRONG CULTURE

IDEATION TO PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES,

DISTRIBUTED AGILE AT SCALE,

DOMAIN EXPERTISE AND NEAR-SHORE

DELIVERY

STRONG GROWTH AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

7

ENGINEERING

NEXT-GEN TECH

ENTERPRISE AGILE

STRATEGY

AUTOMATION

USER EXPERIENCE

TRADITIONAL

BUS. & TECH

IT SERVICES

CONSULTANTS

DIGITAL

AGENCIES

8

WE SERVE A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET

$796B

2023

  • CAGR
    FOR DIGITAL

15.3TRANSFORMATION SERVICES

$451B

2019

* Worldwide Semiannual Digital

Transformation Spending Guide IDC

OCTOBER 2019 9

GLOBAL EMPLOYEES

6,468

AS OF MAR 31, 2020

NEARSHORE DELIVERY

European Union:

Romania and Bulgaria

Central European:

North Macedonia,

Moldova, and Serbia

Latin America:

Argentina, Colombia,

Uruguay, and Venezuela

CLOSE TO CLIENT

Denmark

Germany

Netherlands

United Kingdom

United States

36 OFFICES // 31 CITIES // 15 COUNTRIES

EMPLOYEE GEOGRAPHY

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Q3FY19

Q3FY20

Western Europe

237

233

232

254

246

440

Central Europe (EU)

1,572

2,314

2,578

3,062

2,986

3,291

1,809

2,547

2,810

3,316

3,232

3,731

Central Europe (Non-EU)

928

1,073

1,279

1,583

1,515

1,784

Latin America

-

68

665

780

759

860

North America

58

56

65

75

67

93

2,795

3,744

4,819

5,754

5,573

6,468

10

CONCISE

COMPUDAVA

ALPHEUS

NICKELFISH

VELOCITY PARTNERS

INTUITUS LTD

UK

MOLDOVA

GERMANY

USA

USA & LATAM

UNITED KINGDOM

IT CONSULTANCY

NEARSHORE

CONSULTING

DIGITAL, UX

NA SALES &

IT CONSULTANCY

DELIVERY

BUSINESS

& STRATEGY

LATAM

PRIVATE EQUITY

FIRM

DELIVERY

PS TECH

ISDC

BAIN

EXOZET GmbH

SERBIA

NETHERLANDS

PARTNERSHIP

GERMANY

AGILE

& CE

ANNOUNCED

DIGITAL

DELIVERY

AGILE

AGENCY

DELIVERY

FOUNDED IN

EXPAND

EXPAND

EXPAND

IPO

NYSE

TO CE

TO USA

TO LATAM

JULY 2018

Q3 FY20

2000

2020

HEADCOUNT

60

240

1,000

2,000

6,468

HISTORY OF ENDAVA

11

WE CREATE

VALUE THROUGH THE DELIVERY OF

12

BUSINESS ANALYSIS DATA & ANALYTICS

DIGITAL PRODUCT STRATEGY

PE DIGITAL & IT ADVISORY PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY

AGILE APPLICATIONS MGMT

ARCHITECTURE

CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE

EXTENDED REALITY

DEVSECOPS

MACHINE LEARNING & AI

SERVICE DELIVERY

PRODUCT DESIGN

SMART DESK

USER EXPERIENCE DESIGN

TELEMETRY & MONITORING

VISUAL DESIGN

AUTOMATED TESTING.

DISTRIBUTED AGILE DELIVERY

CLOUD NATIVE SOFTWARE ENG.

INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION

CONTINUOUS DELIVERY .

SECURE DEVELOPMENT

13

TODAY

BANKING

PAYMENTS

HEALTHCARE

RETAIL / CPG

LOGISTICS

TIME

TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTION WAVES & CONVERGENCE

14

ROI OPPORTUNITY

FRICTIONLESS

PROTOTYPING

PAYMENTS

QUANTUM

BIOMETRIC

SCHEMELESS

REAL

CRYPTOCURRENCY

OPEN APIs

OMNI-CHANNEL

CUSTOMER

MICRO MERCHANTS

CENTRIC UX

SMART POS

PSD2

& NANO PAYMENTS

COMPUTER

SYSTEMS

ROBOTIC

IN APP P2P

VISION

AUTOMATION

MESSAGE

CHATBOTS

BLOCKCHAIN

PAYMENTS

APPS

AR

PLATFORMS

FINANCIAL

INCLUSION

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

DOMAIN EXPERTISE: PAYMENT

15

Scalability

BRAND

CULTURE

M&A

AS WE STRIVE TO BE THE

TO SUPPORT THIS GROWTH, WE NEED

WE USE TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS TO

ASPIRATIONAL BRAND FOR IT

LEADERSHIP AND HAVE DEVELOPED

ACCELERATE OUR GROWTH STRATEGY -

PROFESSIONALS IN THE REGIONS IN

THE 'PASS IT ON'INITIATIVE WHICH

TO EITHER ESTABLISH OURSELVES IN A

WHICH WE OPERATE, WE ATTRACT

DRIVES LOYALTY AND LOWERS

NEW GEOOR TO ESTABLISH A NEW AREA

HIGH QUALITY TALENT.

ATTRITION.

OF EXPERTISEAND MARKET GROWTH.

16

COVID-19 Response

Priorities

Where we stand

ENSURING THE HEALTH & WELL BEING OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES

WORKING WITH OUR CLIENTS TO ADAPT TO THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

RETAINING OUR PEOPLE AND THEIR INCOMES THROUGH THIS CRISIS PERIOD

CURRENTLY CLOSE TO 100% OF OUR EMPLOYEES ARE WORKING FROM HOME.

THE CITIES IN WHICH WE OPERATE HAVE EXCELLENT CONNECTIVITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE.

WE'VE BEGUN ONBOARDING NEW EMPLOYEES AND RECRUITS VIRTUALLY.

17

2

Q3 FY2020

Financials

18

Financial Highlights

MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENTS WITH CLIENTS

PRIMARILY T&M BASED PRICING

LONG-TERM CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS

STRONG REVENUE GROWTH

HEALTHY MARGINS

LOW CAPEX REQUIREMENTS

POSITIVE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

19

Revenue (£m)

CAGR 36%

+23% YOY

260.5

211.3

92.2

Q3

73.1

71.8

85.9

Q2

84.1

115.4

159.4

217.6

287.9

66.4

82.4

Q1

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY17

FY19

_

6m18

6m19

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

9M19

9M20

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

OVER LAST 5 YEARS, 88.8% OF REVENUE (ON AVERAGE) EACH FISCAL YEAR WAS GENERATED FROM CLIENTS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

STRONG REVENUE GROWTH

20

Profit Before Tax (£m)

18.5

19.6

18.3

Q3

7.6

9.4

17.5

15.2

20.8

21.7

24.6

30.1

2.6

Q1

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

_

FY17

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

JUNE 30

MARGIN 18.1% 18.0% 13.6% 11.3% 10.5%

(17.3)

Q2

9M19 9M20

MARCH 31

MARGIN 9.3%

7.1% 9M

10.4% 19.8% Q3

13.1% N/A Q2

3.9% 21.2% Q1

Adjusted Profit Before Tax (£m)*

CAGR 34%

53.4

38.4

16.0

Q3

13.2

20.5

Q2

13.5

16.1

22.8

25.2

33.5

51.9

11.7

16.9

Q1

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

_

FY17

FY18

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

9M19

9M20

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

MARGIN

19.2%

19.7%

15.8%

15.4%

18.0%

18.2%

20.5%

9M

18.1% 17.4% Q3

18.9% 23.8% Q2

17.6% 20.5% Q1

ROBUST PROFITABILITY

* See page 27 for reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS metrics 21

Top Client Revenue %

TOP TEN

66%

54%

49%

42%

38%

36%

38%

40%

36%

66%

54%

49%

42%

38%

36%

38%

40%

36%

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY17

FY17

6M19

6M20

q218

q219

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

9M19

9M20

Q3FY19 Q3FY20

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

MARCH 31

No. of Clients / Revenue > £1m*

18

26

34

46

63

67

67

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Q3FY19

Q3FY20

FY15

FY17

FY18

FY17

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

DEEP CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS

* Calculated on a 12 month rolling basis. 22

Total No. of Clients

112

154

188

258

275

280

395

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY17

FY17

_

FY17

FY18

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Q3FY19

Q3FY20

AS OF JUNE 30

MARCH 31

Average Spend:

TOP TEN CLIENTS (£000s)

11000

8250

5500

2750

5,510

6,200

7,820

9,040

10,870

7,537

9,826

2,940

3,340

0

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

6M19 6M20

Q218

Q219

FY15

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

9M19 9M20

Q3FY19 Q3FY20

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

MARCH 31

Average Spend:

REMAINING CLIENTS (£000s)

284

434

504

597

699

578

534

222

243

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18

-

6M19 6M20

-

Q218

Q219

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

9M19 9M20

Q3FY19 Q3FY20

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

MARCH 31

INCREASING NUMBER & SPEND OF CLIENTS

23

RoW

N.AMERICA

Revenue by Region

EUROPE

UK

3%

21%

10%

0.3

16%

12%

18%

21%

27%

27%

27%

18%

25%

Q3 FY20

34%

34%

28%

27%

25%

REVENUE %

BY VERTICAL

54%

78%

64%

50%

45%

45%

46%

45%

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

_

FY19

FY20

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Q3FY19

Q3FY20

PAYMENTS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

OTHER*

DIVERSE REVENUE BASE: GEOGRAPHY & INDUSTRY VERTICALS

  • Other includes consumer products,healthcare, logistics and retail verticals 24

Capital Expenditures (£m)

7.9

5.1

2.2

Q3

1.2

2.0

3.2

Q2

2.1

2.7

6.5

5.4

7.3

1.9

2.5

Q1

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY18

FY17

9M20

FY15

FY17

FY19

9M19

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

% OF REVENUE

2.5%

2.4%

4.1%

2.5%

2.5%

2.4%

3.0%

9M

1.6%

2.4%

Q3

2.8%

3.7%

Q2

2.9%

3.0%

Q1

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (£m)*

30.00

31.1

22.50

20.9

9.6

Q3

8.0

15.00

Q2

11.4

7.50

9.2

9.5

10.1

11.2

28.7

29.8

0.3

13.5

Q1

0.00

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY18

_

FY17

FY18

FY15

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

9M19

9M20

JUNE 30

MARCH 31

11.3%

8.8%

7.0%

13.2%

10.4%

9.9%

11.9%

9M

MARGIN

15.7%

10.4%

Q3

12.9%

9.3%

Q2

0.4%

16.4%

Q1

LOW CAPEX & POSITIVE ADJUSTED FCF

* See page 27 for reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS metrics 25

3

Q3 FY2020

Appendix

26

IFRS TO NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION

27

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q3 FY2020

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 345 M
EBIT 2020 66,4 M
Net income 2020 17,7 M
Finance 2020 93,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
P/E ratio 2021 50,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,67x
EV / Sales2021 4,48x
Capitalization 2 050 M
Chart ENDAVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Endava plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDAVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 877,78 GBp
Last Close Price 3 903,06 GBp
Spread / Highest target 9,89%
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Edward Cotterell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Smith Chairman
Rob Machin Chief Operating Officer
Mark Stuart Thurston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eoin Woods Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDAVA PLC2.47%2 508
ACCENTURE-7.31%124 335
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.26%107 772
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-9.63%97 069
VMWARE, INC.-7.72%58 551
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-21.94%57 925
Categories
