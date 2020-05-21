Endava : Q3FY20 Presentatio 0 05/21/2020 | 08:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q3 FY2020 Disclaimer This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitations, statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, our business strategy and our plans and objectives for future operations, our addressable market, potential technological disruptions, and potential opportunities in new payment options, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe,""estimate," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty on demand for our technology services, our ability to participate in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to retain our employees and their incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic, client demand for our services. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our business, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions taken in response to the pandemic; our cash ﬂows and results of operations may be adversely affected if we are unable to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; our revenue, margins, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be materially adversely affected if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; our sales of services, operating results or proﬁtability may experience signiﬁcant variability and past results may not be indicative of future performance; our ability to manageour rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly- skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate ﬂuctuations; and our future ﬁnancial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross proﬁt, selling, general and administrative expenses, ﬁnance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 25, 2019, as supplemented by the Risk Factors Updated ﬁled as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K ﬁled with the SEC on March 31, 2020. Except as required by law, we assume no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business. This presentation includes non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures which have certain limitations and should not be considered in isolation, or as alternatives to or substitutes for, ﬁnancial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures as deﬁned by us may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures presented by other companies. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unusual or non-recurring items. See the IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliation section for a reconciliation of these non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS ﬁnancial measures. 2 REIMAGINING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY 3 REIMAGINING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY We accelerate our clients' ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities by ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences that are designed to fuel rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of Product & Technology Strategies, Intelligent Experiences, and World Class Engineering to help our clients become more engaging, responsive, and eﬃcient. 4 1 Q3 FY2020 Opportunity & Approach 5 The new reality IN OUR WORLD TODAY, MANY BUSINESSES ARE PREPARING FOR POTENTIALLY EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME DEFINED BY LIMITED PHYSICAL CONTACT BETWEEN HUMANS. AN ORGANIZATION'S ABILITY TO OPERATE PRIMARILY IN A DIGITAL LANDSCAPE MAY DICTATE ITS ABILITY TO BOTH SURVIVE AND SUCCEED. WE BELIEVE, MOVING FORWARD, TRUE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODEL WILL BECOME MISSION CRITICAL FOR BUSINESSES. We enable change WE ARE A LEADING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGY SERVICES PROVIDER AND HELP ACCELERATE DISRUPTION BY DELIVERING RAPID EVOLUTION TO ENTERPRISES. OUR PEOPLE SYNTHESIZE CREATIVITY, TECHNOLOGY, AND DELIVERY AT SCALE IN MULTI-DISCIPLINARY TEAMS, ENABLING US TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS FROM IDEATION TO PRODUCTION. FROM PROOF OF CONCEPT, TO PROTOTYPE, TO PRODUCTION, WE USE OUR ENGINEERING EXPERTISE TO DELIVER ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS AND PLATFORMS CAPABLE OF HANDLING MILLIONS OF TRANSACTIONS PER DAY. IN THIS NEW REALITY, WE'LL BUILD THE EXPERIENCES, TECHNICAL SCAFFOLDING, AND INFRASTRUCTURE DESIGNED TO ENABLE AN ENTIRELY NEW SET OF INTERACTIONS BETWEEN PEOPLE AND TECHNOLOGY. 66 DELIVER RAPID EVOLUTION BY COMBINING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGIES WITH DEEP INDUSTRY EXPERTISE LARGE AND FAST GROWING MARKET OPPORTUNITY FOUNDER-LED, EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH STRONG CULTURE IDEATION TO PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES, DISTRIBUTED AGILE AT SCALE, DOMAIN EXPERTISE AND NEAR-SHORE DELIVERY STRONG GROWTH AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 7 ENGINEERING NEXT-GEN TECH ENTERPRISE AGILE STRATEGY AUTOMATION USER EXPERIENCE TRADITIONAL BUS. & TECH IT SERVICES CONSULTANTS DIGITAL AGENCIES 8 WE SERVE A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET $796B 2023 CAGR

FOR DIGITAL 15.3TRANSFORMATION SERVICES $451B 2019 * Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide IDC OCTOBER 2019 9 GLOBAL EMPLOYEES 6,468 AS OF MAR 31, 2020 NEARSHORE DELIVERY European Union: Romania and Bulgaria Central European: North Macedonia, Moldova, and Serbia Latin America: Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Venezuela CLOSE TO CLIENT Denmark Germany Netherlands United Kingdom United States 36 OFFICES // 31 CITIES // 15 COUNTRIES EMPLOYEE GEOGRAPHY FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 Western Europe 237 233 232 254 246 440 Central Europe (EU) 1,572 2,314 2,578 3,062 2,986 3,291 1,809 2,547 2,810 3,316 3,232 3,731 Central Europe (Non-EU) 928 1,073 1,279 1,583 1,515 1,784 Latin America - 68 665 780 759 860 North America 58 56 65 75 67 93 2,795 3,744 4,819 5,754 5,573 6,468 10 CONCISE COMPUDAVA ALPHEUS NICKELFISH VELOCITY PARTNERS INTUITUS LTD UK MOLDOVA GERMANY USA USA & LATAM UNITED KINGDOM IT CONSULTANCY NEARSHORE CONSULTING DIGITAL, UX NA SALES & IT CONSULTANCY DELIVERY BUSINESS & STRATEGY LATAM PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM DELIVERY PS TECH ISDC BAIN EXOZET GmbH SERBIA NETHERLANDS PARTNERSHIP GERMANY AGILE & CE ANNOUNCED DIGITAL DELIVERY AGILE AGENCY DELIVERY FOUNDED IN EXPAND EXPAND EXPAND IPO NYSE TO CE TO USA TO LATAM JULY 2018 Q3 FY20 2000 2020 HEADCOUNT 60 240 1,000 2,000 6,468 HISTORY OF ENDAVA 11 WE CREATE VALUE THROUGH THE DELIVERY OF 12 BUSINESS ANALYSIS DATA & ANALYTICS DIGITAL PRODUCT STRATEGY PE DIGITAL & IT ADVISORY PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY AGILE APPLICATIONS MGMT ARCHITECTURE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE EXTENDED REALITY DEVSECOPS MACHINE LEARNING & AI SERVICE DELIVERY PRODUCT DESIGN SMART DESK USER EXPERIENCE DESIGN TELEMETRY & MONITORING VISUAL DESIGN AUTOMATED TESTING. DISTRIBUTED AGILE DELIVERY CLOUD NATIVE SOFTWARE ENG. INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION CONTINUOUS DELIVERY . SECURE DEVELOPMENT 13 TODAY BANKING PAYMENTS HEALTHCARE RETAIL / CPG LOGISTICS TIME TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTION WAVES & CONVERGENCE 14 ROI OPPORTUNITY FRICTIONLESS PROTOTYPING PAYMENTS QUANTUM BIOMETRIC SCHEMELESS REAL CRYPTOCURRENCY OPEN APIs OMNI-CHANNEL CUSTOMER MICRO MERCHANTS CENTRIC UX SMART POS PSD2 & NANO PAYMENTS COMPUTER SYSTEMS ROBOTIC IN APP P2P VISION AUTOMATION MESSAGE CHATBOTS BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENTS APPS AR PLATFORMS FINANCIAL INCLUSION 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 DOMAIN EXPERTISE: PAYMENT 15 Scalability BRAND CULTURE M&A AS WE STRIVE TO BE THE TO SUPPORT THIS GROWTH, WE NEED WE USE TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS TO ASPIRATIONAL BRAND FOR IT LEADERSHIP AND HAVE DEVELOPED ACCELERATE OUR GROWTH STRATEGY - PROFESSIONALS IN THE REGIONS IN THE 'PASS IT ON'INITIATIVE WHICH TO EITHER ESTABLISH OURSELVES IN A WHICH WE OPERATE, WE ATTRACT DRIVES LOYALTY AND LOWERS NEW GEOOR TO ESTABLISH A NEW AREA HIGH QUALITY TALENT. ATTRITION. OF EXPERTISEAND MARKET GROWTH. 16 COVID-19 Response Priorities Where we stand ENSURING THE HEALTH & WELL BEING OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES WORKING WITH OUR CLIENTS TO ADAPT TO THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT RETAINING OUR PEOPLE AND THEIR INCOMES THROUGH THIS CRISIS PERIOD CURRENTLY CLOSE TO 100% OF OUR EMPLOYEES ARE WORKING FROM HOME. THE CITIES IN WHICH WE OPERATE HAVE EXCELLENT CONNECTIVITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE. WE'VE BEGUN ONBOARDING NEW EMPLOYEES AND RECRUITS VIRTUALLY. 17 2 Q3 FY2020 Financials 18 Financial Highlights MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENTS WITH CLIENTS PRIMARILY T&M BASED PRICING LONG-TERM CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH HEALTHY MARGINS LOW CAPEX REQUIREMENTS POSITIVE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 19 Revenue (£m) CAGR 36% +23% YOY 260.5 211.3 92.2 Q3 73.1 71.8 85.9 Q2 84.1 115.4 159.4 217.6 287.9 66.4 82.4 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY17 FY19 _ 6m18 6m19 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 OVER LAST 5 YEARS, 88.8% OF REVENUE (ON AVERAGE) EACH FISCAL YEAR WAS GENERATED FROM CLIENTS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR. STRONG REVENUE GROWTH 20 Profit Before Tax (£m) 18.5 19.6 18.3 Q3 7.6 9.4 17.5 15.2 20.8 21.7 24.6 30.1 2.6 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 _ FY17 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 JUNE 30 MARGIN 18.1% 18.0% 13.6% 11.3% 10.5% (17.3) Q2 9M19 9M20 MARCH 31 MARGIN 9.3% 7.1% 9M 10.4% 19.8% Q3 13.1% N/A Q2 3.9% 21.2% Q1 Adjusted Profit Before Tax (£m)* CAGR 34% 53.4 38.4 16.0 Q3 13.2 20.5 Q2 13.5 16.1 22.8 25.2 33.5 51.9 11.7 16.9 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 _ FY17 FY18 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARGIN 19.2% 19.7% 15.8% 15.4% 18.0% 18.2% 20.5% 9M 18.1% 17.4% Q3 18.9% 23.8% Q2 17.6% 20.5% Q1 ROBUST PROFITABILITY * See page 27 for reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS metrics 21 Top Client Revenue % TOP TEN 66% 54% 49% 42% 38% 36% 38% 40% 36% 66% 54% 49% 42% 38% 36% 38% 40% 36% FY15 FY16 FY17 FY17 FY17 6M19 6M20 q218 q219 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARCH 31 No. of Clients / Revenue > £1m* 18 26 34 46 63 67 67 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 FY15 FY17 FY18 FY17 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 DEEP CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS * Calculated on a 12 month rolling basis. 22 Total No. of Clients 112 154 188 258 275 280 395 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY17 FY17 _ FY17 FY18 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 AS OF JUNE 30 MARCH 31 Average Spend: TOP TEN CLIENTS (£000s) 11000 8250 5500 2750 5,510 6,200 7,820 9,040 10,870 7,537 9,826 2,940 3,340 0 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 6M19 6M20 Q218 Q219 FY15 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARCH 31 Average Spend: REMAINING CLIENTS (£000s) 284 434 504 597 699 578 534 222 243 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 - 6M19 6M20 - Q218 Q219 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARCH 31 INCREASING NUMBER & SPEND OF CLIENTS 23 RoW N.AMERICA Revenue by Region EUROPE UK 3% 21% 10% 0.3 16% 12% 18% 21% 27% 27% 27% 18% 25% Q3 FY20 34% 34% 28% 27% 25% REVENUE % BY VERTICAL 54% 78% 64% 50% 45% 45% 46% 45% FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 _ FY19 FY20 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 PAYMENTS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOMMUNICATIONS JUNE 30 MARCH 31 OTHER* DIVERSE REVENUE BASE: GEOGRAPHY & INDUSTRY VERTICALS Other includes consumer products, healthcare, logistics and retail verticals 24 Capital Expenditures (£m) 7.9 5.1 2.2 Q3 1.2 2.0 3.2 Q2 2.1 2.7 6.5 5.4 7.3 1.9 2.5 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 FY17 9M20 FY15 FY17 FY19 9M19 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 % OF REVENUE 2.5% 2.4% 4.1% 2.5% 2.5% 2.4% 3.0% 9M 1.6% 2.4% Q3 2.8% 3.7% Q2 2.9% 3.0% Q1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (£m)* 30.00 31.1 22.50 20.9 9.6 Q3 8.0 15.00 Q2 11.4 7.50 9.2 9.5 10.1 11.2 28.7 29.8 0.3 13.5 Q1 0.00 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 _ FY17 FY18 FY15 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 11.3% 8.8% 7.0% 13.2% 10.4% 9.9% 11.9% 9M MARGIN 15.7% 10.4% Q3 12.9% 9.3% Q2 0.4% 16.4% Q1 LOW CAPEX & POSITIVE ADJUSTED FCF * See page 27 for reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS metrics 25 3 Q3 FY2020 Appendix 26 IFRS TO NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION 27 INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q3 FY2020 Disclaimer This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitations, statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, our business strategy and our plans and objectives for future operations, our addressable market, potential technological disruptions, and potential opportunities in new payment options, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe,""estimate," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty on demand for our technology services, our ability to participate in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to retain our employees and their incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic, client demand for our services. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our business, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions taken in response to the pandemic; our cash ﬂows and results of operations may be adversely affected if we are unable to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; our revenue, margins, results of operations and ﬁnancial condition may be materially adversely affected if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; our sales of services, operating results or proﬁtability may experience signiﬁcant variability and past results may not be indicative of future performance; our ability to manageour rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly- skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate ﬂuctuations; and our future ﬁnancial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross proﬁt, selling, general and administrative expenses, ﬁnance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 25, 2019, as supplemented by the Risk Factors Updated ﬁled as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K ﬁled with the SEC on March 31, 2020. Except as required by law, we assume no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business. This presentation includes non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures which have certain limitations and should not be considered in isolation, or as alternatives to or substitutes for, ﬁnancial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures as deﬁned by us may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures presented by other companies. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unusual or non-recurring items. See the IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliation section for a reconciliation of these non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS ﬁnancial measures. 2 REIMAGINING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY 3 REIMAGINING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY We accelerate our clients' ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities by ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences that are designed to fuel rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of Product & Technology Strategies, Intelligent Experiences, and World Class Engineering to help our clients become more engaging, responsive, and eﬃcient. 4 1 Q3 FY2020 Opportunity & Approach 5 The new reality IN OUR WORLD TODAY, MANY BUSINESSES ARE PREPARING FOR POTENTIALLY EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME DEFINED BY LIMITED PHYSICAL CONTACT BETWEEN HUMANS. AN ORGANIZATION'S ABILITY TO OPERATE PRIMARILY IN A DIGITAL LANDSCAPE MAY DICTATE ITS ABILITY TO BOTH SURVIVE AND SUCCEED. WE BELIEVE, MOVING FORWARD, TRUE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODEL WILL BECOME MISSION CRITICAL FOR BUSINESSES. We enable change WE ARE A LEADING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGY SERVICES PROVIDER AND HELP ACCELERATE DISRUPTION BY DELIVERING RAPID EVOLUTION TO ENTERPRISES. OUR PEOPLE SYNTHESIZE CREATIVITY, TECHNOLOGY, AND DELIVERY AT SCALE IN MULTI-DISCIPLINARY TEAMS, ENABLING US TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS FROM IDEATION TO PRODUCTION. FROM PROOF OF CONCEPT, TO PROTOTYPE, TO PRODUCTION, WE USE OUR ENGINEERING EXPERTISE TO DELIVER ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS AND PLATFORMS CAPABLE OF HANDLING MILLIONS OF TRANSACTIONS PER DAY. IN THIS NEW REALITY, WE'LL BUILD THE EXPERIENCES, TECHNICAL SCAFFOLDING, AND INFRASTRUCTURE DESIGNED TO ENABLE AN ENTIRELY NEW SET OF INTERACTIONS BETWEEN PEOPLE AND TECHNOLOGY. 66 DELIVER RAPID EVOLUTION BY COMBINING NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGIES WITH DEEP INDUSTRY EXPERTISE LARGE AND FAST GROWING MARKET OPPORTUNITY FOUNDER-LED, EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH STRONG CULTURE IDEATION TO PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES, DISTRIBUTED AGILE AT SCALE, DOMAIN EXPERTISE AND NEAR-SHORE DELIVERY STRONG GROWTH AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 7 ENGINEERING NEXT-GEN TECH ENTERPRISE AGILE STRATEGY AUTOMATION USER EXPERIENCE TRADITIONAL BUS. & TECH IT SERVICES CONSULTANTS DIGITAL AGENCIES 8 WE SERVE A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET $796B 2023 CAGR

FOR DIGITAL 15.3TRANSFORMATION SERVICES $451B 2019 * Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide IDC OCTOBER 2019 9 GLOBAL EMPLOYEES 6,468 AS OF MAR 31, 2020 NEARSHORE DELIVERY European Union: Romania and Bulgaria Central European: North Macedonia, Moldova, and Serbia Latin America: Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Venezuela CLOSE TO CLIENT Denmark Germany Netherlands United Kingdom United States 36 OFFICES // 31 CITIES // 15 COUNTRIES EMPLOYEE GEOGRAPHY FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 Western Europe 237 233 232 254 246 440 Central Europe (EU) 1,572 2,314 2,578 3,062 2,986 3,291 1,809 2,547 2,810 3,316 3,232 3,731 Central Europe (Non-EU) 928 1,073 1,279 1,583 1,515 1,784 Latin America - 68 665 780 759 860 North America 58 56 65 75 67 93 2,795 3,744 4,819 5,754 5,573 6,468 10 CONCISE COMPUDAVA ALPHEUS NICKELFISH VELOCITY PARTNERS INTUITUS LTD UK MOLDOVA GERMANY USA USA & LATAM UNITED KINGDOM IT CONSULTANCY NEARSHORE CONSULTING DIGITAL, UX NA SALES & IT CONSULTANCY DELIVERY BUSINESS & STRATEGY LATAM PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM DELIVERY PS TECH ISDC BAIN EXOZET GmbH SERBIA NETHERLANDS PARTNERSHIP GERMANY AGILE & CE ANNOUNCED DIGITAL DELIVERY AGILE AGENCY DELIVERY FOUNDED IN EXPAND EXPAND EXPAND IPO NYSE TO CE TO USA TO LATAM JULY 2018 Q3 FY20 2000 2020 HEADCOUNT 60 240 1,000 2,000 6,468 HISTORY OF ENDAVA 11 WE CREATE VALUE THROUGH THE DELIVERY OF 12 BUSINESS ANALYSIS DATA & ANALYTICS DIGITAL PRODUCT STRATEGY PE DIGITAL & IT ADVISORY PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY AGILE APPLICATIONS MGMT ARCHITECTURE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE EXTENDED REALITY DEVSECOPS MACHINE LEARNING & AI SERVICE DELIVERY PRODUCT DESIGN SMART DESK USER EXPERIENCE DESIGN TELEMETRY & MONITORING VISUAL DESIGN AUTOMATED TESTING. DISTRIBUTED AGILE DELIVERY CLOUD NATIVE SOFTWARE ENG. INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION CONTINUOUS DELIVERY . SECURE DEVELOPMENT 13 TODAY BANKING PAYMENTS HEALTHCARE RETAIL / CPG LOGISTICS TIME TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTION WAVES & CONVERGENCE 14 ROI OPPORTUNITY FRICTIONLESS PROTOTYPING PAYMENTS QUANTUM BIOMETRIC SCHEMELESS REAL CRYPTOCURRENCY OPEN APIs OMNI-CHANNEL CUSTOMER MICRO MERCHANTS CENTRIC UX SMART POS PSD2 & NANO PAYMENTS COMPUTER SYSTEMS ROBOTIC IN APP P2P VISION AUTOMATION MESSAGE CHATBOTS BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENTS APPS AR PLATFORMS FINANCIAL INCLUSION 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 DOMAIN EXPERTISE: PAYMENT 15 Scalability BRAND CULTURE M&A AS WE STRIVE TO BE THE TO SUPPORT THIS GROWTH, WE NEED WE USE TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS TO ASPIRATIONAL BRAND FOR IT LEADERSHIP AND HAVE DEVELOPED ACCELERATE OUR GROWTH STRATEGY - PROFESSIONALS IN THE REGIONS IN THE 'PASS IT ON'INITIATIVE WHICH TO EITHER ESTABLISH OURSELVES IN A WHICH WE OPERATE, WE ATTRACT DRIVES LOYALTY AND LOWERS NEW GEOOR TO ESTABLISH A NEW AREA HIGH QUALITY TALENT. ATTRITION. OF EXPERTISEAND MARKET GROWTH. 16 COVID-19 Response Priorities Where we stand ENSURING THE HEALTH & WELL BEING OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES WORKING WITH OUR CLIENTS TO ADAPT TO THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT RETAINING OUR PEOPLE AND THEIR INCOMES THROUGH THIS CRISIS PERIOD CURRENTLY CLOSE TO 100% OF OUR EMPLOYEES ARE WORKING FROM HOME. THE CITIES IN WHICH WE OPERATE HAVE EXCELLENT CONNECTIVITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE. WE'VE BEGUN ONBOARDING NEW EMPLOYEES AND RECRUITS VIRTUALLY. 17 2 Q3 FY2020 Financials 18 Financial Highlights MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENTS WITH CLIENTS PRIMARILY T&M BASED PRICING LONG-TERM CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH HEALTHY MARGINS LOW CAPEX REQUIREMENTS POSITIVE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 19 Revenue (£m) CAGR 36% +23% YOY 260.5 211.3 92.2 Q3 73.1 71.8 85.9 Q2 84.1 115.4 159.4 217.6 287.9 66.4 82.4 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY17 FY19 _ 6m18 6m19 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 OVER LAST 5 YEARS, 88.8% OF REVENUE (ON AVERAGE) EACH FISCAL YEAR WAS GENERATED FROM CLIENTS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR. STRONG REVENUE GROWTH 20 Profit Before Tax (£m) 18.5 19.6 18.3 Q3 7.6 9.4 17.5 15.2 20.8 21.7 24.6 30.1 2.6 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 _ FY17 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 JUNE 30 MARGIN 18.1% 18.0% 13.6% 11.3% 10.5% (17.3) Q2 9M19 9M20 MARCH 31 MARGIN 9.3% 7.1% 9M 10.4% 19.8% Q3 13.1% N/A Q2 3.9% 21.2% Q1 Adjusted Profit Before Tax (£m)* CAGR 34% 53.4 38.4 16.0 Q3 13.2 20.5 Q2 13.5 16.1 22.8 25.2 33.5 51.9 11.7 16.9 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 _ FY17 FY18 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARGIN 19.2% 19.7% 15.8% 15.4% 18.0% 18.2% 20.5% 9M 18.1% 17.4% Q3 18.9% 23.8% Q2 17.6% 20.5% Q1 ROBUST PROFITABILITY * See page 27 for reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS metrics 21 Top Client Revenue % TOP TEN 66% 54% 49% 42% 38% 36% 38% 40% 36% 66% 54% 49% 42% 38% 36% 38% 40% 36% FY15 FY16 FY17 FY17 FY17 6M19 6M20 q218 q219 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARCH 31 No. of Clients / Revenue > £1m* 18 26 34 46 63 67 67 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 FY15 FY17 FY18 FY17 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 DEEP CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS * Calculated on a 12 month rolling basis. 22 Total No. of Clients 112 154 188 258 275 280 395 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY17 FY17 _ FY17 FY18 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 AS OF JUNE 30 MARCH 31 Average Spend: TOP TEN CLIENTS (£000s) 11000 8250 5500 2750 5,510 6,200 7,820 9,040 10,870 7,537 9,826 2,940 3,340 0 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 6M19 6M20 Q218 Q219 FY15 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARCH 31 Average Spend: REMAINING CLIENTS (£000s) 284 434 504 597 699 578 534 222 243 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 - 6M19 6M20 - Q218 Q219 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 MARCH 31 INCREASING NUMBER & SPEND OF CLIENTS 23 RoW N.AMERICA Revenue by Region EUROPE UK 3% 21% 10% 0.3 16% 12% 18% 21% 27% 27% 27% 18% 25% Q3 FY20 34% 34% 28% 27% 25% REVENUE % BY VERTICAL 54% 78% 64% 50% 45% 45% 46% 45% FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 _ FY19 FY20 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q3FY19 Q3FY20 PAYMENTS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOMMUNICATIONS JUNE 30 MARCH 31 OTHER* DIVERSE REVENUE BASE: GEOGRAPHY & INDUSTRY VERTICALS Other includes consumer products, healthcare, logistics and retail verticals 24 Capital Expenditures (£m) 7.9 5.1 2.2 Q3 1.2 2.0 3.2 Q2 2.1 2.7 6.5 5.4 7.3 1.9 2.5 Q1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 FY17 9M20 FY15 FY17 FY19 9M19 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 % OF REVENUE 2.5% 2.4% 4.1% 2.5% 2.5% 2.4% 3.0% 9M 1.6% 2.4% Q3 2.8% 3.7% Q2 2.9% 3.0% Q1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (£m)* 30.00 31.1 22.50 20.9 9.6 Q3 8.0 15.00 Q2 11.4 7.50 9.2 9.5 10.1 11.2 28.7 29.8 0.3 13.5 Q1 0.00 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 _ FY17 FY18 FY15 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 9M19 9M20 JUNE 30 MARCH 31 11.3% 8.8% 7.0% 13.2% 10.4% 9.9% 11.9% 9M MARGIN 15.7% 10.4% Q3 12.9% 9.3% Q2 0.4% 16.4% Q1 LOW CAPEX & POSITIVE ADJUSTED FCF * See page 27 for reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS metrics 25 3 Q3 FY2020 Appendix 26 IFRS TO NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION 27 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Endava plc published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 12:19:02 UTC 0 Latest news on ENDAVA PLC 08:20a ENDAVA : Q3FY20 Presentatio PU 07:19a ENDAVA : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results BU 05/18 ENDAVA PLC : quaterly earnings release 04/30 ENDAVA : to Announce Q3 FY2020 Financial Results on May 21, 2020 BU 04/28 ENDAVA : Moving into the era of digital necessity PU 02/13 ENDAVA : presented with ANIS Project of the Year award for Pollinate Merchant Ac.. PU 02/13 ENDAVA : Q2FY20 Presentation PU 02/13 ENDAVA : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results BU 01/30 ENDAVA : to Announce Q2 FY2020 Financial Results on February 13, 2020 BU 2019 ENDAVA : Announces the Acquisition of Exozet GmbH BU