Endava : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs by Existing Shareholders

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) today announced the pricing of an underwritten
public offering of 5,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each
representing one Class A ordinary share of Endava, at a price to the
public of $27.25 per ADS, all of which are being offering by existing
shareholders of Endava. The offering is expected to close on April 23,
2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the selling
shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase
up to an additional 750,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions.
Endava will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as
joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC,
KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are
acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final
prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick
Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.,
Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800)
831-9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, 10010, by telephone at
1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;
or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005,
Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by
email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com.
For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a
"prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments
thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in
each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any
competent authority in any EU member state.
A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-230882) related to
these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on April 17, 2019. Copies of the registration
statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Endava
Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and
helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to
enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava
collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams,
catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its
clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in
their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of
products, platforms and solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417006020/en/