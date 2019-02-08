Endava :, London, U.K., Announces Date for Q2FY19 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services
provider, today announced it will release results for the second quarter
ended December 31st, 2018, on Thursday February 28th, 2019
before the open of regular U.S. market hours.
Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO and Mark Thurston,
Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at
8:00 am EST.
Conference call access information is:
Participant Toll Free
Dial-In Number: (877) 683-6368
Participant International Dial-In
Number: (647) 689-5450
Conference ID: 5350136
Webcast: http://endava.com/investors
Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations
website after the call.
About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)
Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and
helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to
enterprises. Using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava
collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams,
catalyzing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its
clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in
their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of
products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following
industries: Payments, Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products,
Logistics and Healthcare.
Endava had 5,182 employees as of September 2018 located in offices in
North America and Western Europe and delivery centers in Romania,
Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and
Colombia.
For more information, visit www.endava.com
