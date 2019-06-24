Log in
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP

ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP

(EDV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/24 10:08:06 am
21.02 CAD   +0.48%
10:08aEndeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
06/20Endeavour Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
GL
05/01Endeavour Reports Q1-2019 Results
GL
News 
Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

06/24/2019 | 10:08am EDT

 ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 


 

View News Release in PDF Format

George Town, 24 June, 2019 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Monday, June 24, 2019 were duly passed.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

 RESOLUTION VOTES CAST
FOR 		% OF VOTES CAST
FOR 		VOTES CAST
WITHHELD 		% OF VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
Elect as a Director:        
Michael Beckett   74,482,016 83.08%   15,163,711 16.92%
James Askew   89,311,109 99.63%   334,618 0.37%
Olivier Colom   74,945,681 83.60%   14,700,046 16.40%
Livia Mahler   89,596,299 99.94%   49,428 0.06%
Wayne McManus   74,480,924 83.08%   15,164,803 16.92%
Sébastien de Montessus   89,559,167 99.90%   86,560 0.10%
Naguib Sawiris   86,889,954 96.93%   2,755,773 3.07%


RESOLUTION VOTES CAST
FOR 		% OF VOTES CAST
FOR 		VOTES CAST
WITHHELD 		% OF VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
Appointment of Auditors 92,328,644 99.87% 121,816 0.13%


RESOLUTION VOTES CAST
FOR 		% OF VOTES CAST
FOR 		VOTES CAST
AGAINST 		% OF VOTES CAST
AGAINST
Say on Pay   71,341,929 79.58%   18,303,798 20.42%

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

Endeavour operates 4 mines across Côte d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma) which are expected to produce 615-695koz in 2019 at an AISC of $760-810/oz. 

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK


 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
