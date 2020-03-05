ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

George Town, March 5, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Baker as an independent non-executive director.

Alison Baker is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in providing audit, capital markets, advisory and assurance services. Alison has extensive emerging markets experience in the energy and mining sectors, having previously led the UK and EMEA Oil & Gas practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers and prior to that the UK Energy, Utilities and Mining Assurance practice at Ernst & Young.

She is currently a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair at FTSE250 listed companies KAZ Minerals plc and Helios Towers plc, the leading independent telecommunications tower company in Africa, and senior independent director and Audit Committee Chair at Rockhopper Exploration plc. She is a qualified chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematical sciences from Bath University.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Beckett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board of Endeavour is very pleased to welcome Alison. She brings with her key expertise in auditing and corporate reporting that will further strengthen the Board’s skills as Endeavour continues its commitment to best practice governance and reporting standards.”

Following Alison’s appointment, Endeavour’s Board is composed of nine members, of which eight are independent directors: Chairman Michael Beckett, James Askew, Alison Baker, Sofia Bianchi, Olivier Colom, Livia Mahler, Wayne McManus and Naguib Sawiris as non-executive directors, and Sébastien de Montessus as executive director, President and CEO.

