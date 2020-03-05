Log in
Endeavour Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

03/05/2020 | 06:30am EST

NEWS RELEASE – TSX: EDV
  

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

George Town, March 5, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Baker as an independent non-executive director.

Alison Baker is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in providing audit, capital markets, advisory and assurance services.  Alison has extensive emerging markets experience in the energy and mining sectors, having previously led the UK and EMEA Oil & Gas practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers and prior to that the UK Energy, Utilities and Mining Assurance practice at Ernst & Young.  

She is currently a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair at FTSE250 listed companies KAZ Minerals plc and Helios Towers plc, the leading independent telecommunications tower company in Africa, and senior independent director and Audit Committee Chair at Rockhopper Exploration plc. She is a qualified chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematical sciences from Bath University.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Beckett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board of Endeavour is very pleased to welcome Alison. She brings with her key expertise in auditing and corporate reporting that will further strengthen the Board’s skills as Endeavour continues its commitment to best practice governance and reporting standards.”

Following Alison’s appointment, Endeavour’s Board is composed of nine members, of which eight are independent directors: Chairman Michael Beckett, James Askew, Alison Baker, Sofia Bianchi, Olivier Colom, Livia Mahler, Wayne McManus and Naguib Sawiris as non-executive directors, and Sébastien de Montessus as executive director, President and CEO. 

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
