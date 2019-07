Endeavour Silver : Report of Foreign Issuer

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-

Endeavour Silver Reports Fatal Accident at the Bolanitos Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --E ndeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR ) announces with great sadness that a valued employee lost his life in a fatal accident at the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato, Mexico on Saturday June 29, 2019.

Jose de Jesus Morales Yebra, age 22, was working as a driller's helper with a senior driller installing roof bolts in the Plateros section of the mine when a part of the roof collapsed. Jose Morales was killed by falling rock. The driller also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Endeavour personnel immediately followed mine rescue protocols to close the mine, rescue the injured, inform the family and authorities and conduct a detailed investigation. The Company extends its condolences and is taking care of the family in this time of need.

The Company emphasizes safety as the top priority in its mining operations. The investigation conclusions and recommendations will be reviewed with key mine- site management and workers at each of Endeavour Silver's operations this week by Endeavour's Vice President of Operations in order to better understand what more can be done to improve safety performance.

About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates four high-grade, underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

