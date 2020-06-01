ENDESA : 10% of Endesa employees have purchased an electric vehicle over the past five years

The company is terminating its fifth and last Employee Electric Mobility Plan, thanks to which 895 workers drive around on their private journeys with zero emissions.

In the five years covered by the Plan, 5 out of every 100 electric cars sold in our country have been purchased by Endesa employees.

These vehicles have travelled over 23 million kilometres and avoided the emission of more than 5,000 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere (equivalent to removing 2,500 internal combustion vehicles from the roads for a year)

Furthermore, Endesa aims to electrify half of its fleet driven by operational and commercial staff and representatives by the end of 2021.

The employees' Plan has been framed within Endesa's strategy of decarbonising the economy and its commitment to promoting a new energy culture based on the electrification of demand and efficient and responsible consumption.

Endesa is terminating its fifth and last see segment 21see segment 21 Employee Electric Mobility Plan thanks to which more than 1,000 company workers have chosen to travel with zero emissions on their private journeys. In other words, over the last five years, more than 10% of Endesa's workforce has opted for electric mobility, thus fulfilling the Plan's initial objective.

Endesa launched the Employee Electric Mobility Plan to boost the transition to electric mobility and overcome its barriers, when electric vehicles were still a great unknown. Today, we have created a community of people convinced that another way of moving in a sustainable and emission-free way is possible. Five years later, we are now terminating the Plan because we think that, when the current renting contracts for this fifth plan end, market conditions will allow our employees to continue with their electric mobility.

Although electric cars have not yet reached 2% of total sales, the electric vehicle market is doubling year on year in our country. Five out of every 100 electric cars sold in Spain during the time Endesa's Plan, which was launched in 2015, has been in force, have been acquired by company workers. Madrid is the Autonomous Community with the greatest percentage in regards take up and penetration (40% of the vehicles purchased by employees have been sold there), followed by the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Andalusia and the Canary Islands in that order.

Over these five years, the private electric vehicles of Endesa employees have travelled more than 23 million kilometres and have prevented the emission of over 5,000 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere, as well as the emission of particles and NOx, contributing to improving air quality in cities.

The key to the success and the popularity of the Plan among employees has been largely thanks to the design of a comprehensive financial package for employees that includes the electric vehicle, the charging point and other facilities for employees. In addition to agreements with manufacturers (offering up to seven 100% electric models with approved ranges of up to 450 km, in some cases), employees have had, other incentives including: preference in the car parks at their corporate headquarters, financial aid for collaboration in raising awareness regarding the Plan and above all, the support of a technical project office, created under the first plan. This office attends to all the requests for information, assists employees and solves all their problems during the process.

The company has also offered its employees (and the general public) various schemes for the acquisition of a domestic charging point through Endesa X's Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Solution that enables its installation, maintenance, guarantee and financing for less than 1 euro a day.

Thanks to the participation of all its employees, Endesa's Electric Mobility Plan has been submitted, for the third consecutive year, for inclusion as a CLIMA Project, it is awaiting funding, as in the last two years, by the Spanish Office for Climate Change. Endesa, thus, continues with its commitment to electric mobility and with its commitment to reduce GHG emissions.

Endesa is aware of the energy challenges that society faces and promotes electricity as the energy vector capable of reconciling increasingly demanding environmental and efficiency requirements while meeting citizens' energy needs.

Electric mobility is an essential element in the energy transition and in the decarbonisation process that our economy is undergoing. Transportation was responsible for 26% of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in Spain in 2017, making it the activity with the highest volume of emissions, especially in cities.

Overcoming this challenge requires fostering a commitment by society to change certain consumption habits towards more sustainable solutions. Endesa is contributing to this change with a comprehensive approach. Both among its employees, with the electric mobility plan that is now ending, but also through relationships with its customers and within the company by promoting the electrification of its corporate fleet.

In this regard, the company aims to electrify half of its fleet (operational and commercial staff and representatives) in 2021, incorporating more than 400 pure electric vehicles and nearly 600 hybrids, which will enable savings in emissions to the atmosphere of 1,800 tons CO2.

And in relation to its customers, Endesa has its electric vehicle charging infrastructure expansion plan, under which more than 36,000 recharging points will be installed in our country up to 2022, both for individuals and companies, and for public access. In places with public access alone, there will be 8,500 connection points, representing an investment of 65 million euros, the most ambitious plan in existence in Spain.

In the first phase of the public access plan (2019-2020), Endesa X is going to establish a network of 2,000 charging points so people will be able to travel around our country without worrying about charging up, because the 15,000 kilometres of main roads that exist in Spain will be covered, as well as cities with more than 35,000 inhabitants. This will allow drivers to always be less than 100 kilometres from a charging point and will also guarantee that 75% of the population has public charging infrastructure in their municipality.