ENDESA    ELE   ES0130670112

ENDESA : Enel lifts earnings target after nine-month results top expectations

11/12/2019 | 12:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen inside its flagship store in downtown Milan

Italy's biggest utility Enel raised its core earnings target for the year on Tuesday after nine-month operating results topped expectations, lifted by its network business in Latin America.

The group said ordinary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the first nine months rose 10.5% to 13.268 billion euros (£11.43 billion or $14.6 billion), just above a consensus provided by the company of 13.209 billion euros.

For the full year, Enel, Italy's biggest company by market capitalisation, said it expected to reach ordinary core earnings (EBITDA) of 17.8 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 17.4 billion euros.

Net profit in the nine months to the end of September fell 73% to 813 million euros due to impairment charges on some of its coal-fired power plants.

One of the world's biggest renewable energy companies, Enel is focusing its business on grids and green energy as it moves to phase out coal plants and decarbonise its business.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace said he confirmed the group's target of installing 3 gigawatts (GW) of clean capacity by the end of the year.

"We are also working to increase our annual target of additional renewable capacity to 4 GW, starting in 2020.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend on 2019 results of 0.16 euros per share, up 14.3%.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by James Mackenzie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA -0.63% 23.75 End-of-day quote.18.73%
ENEL S.P.A. 1.79% 6.983 End-of-day quote.36.12%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20 355 M
EBIT 2019 2 123 M
Net income 2019 1 526 M
Debt 2019 7 243 M
Yield 2019 6,05%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
Capitalization 25 442 M
Chart ENDESA
Duration : Period :
ENDESA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDESA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 23,09  €
Last Close Price 24,03  €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Damián Bogas Gálvez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Juan Sánchez-Calero Guilarte Chairman
Luca Passa General Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Manuel Fernando Marín Guzmán GM-Information & Communications Technology
Miquel Roca I. Junyent Lead Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDESA18.73%28 169
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.27.84%111 192
ENEL S.P.A.36.12%77 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.51%68 022
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.42%66 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY39.48%64 864
