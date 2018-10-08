ENDESA : Inauguration of the 8th edition of the Official Masters in Nuclear Engineering with Catalonia Polytechnic University and Endesa

Representatives from the Nuclear Safety Council, Endesa and Polytechnic University of Catalonia, UPC, have officially inaugurated the 8th edition of the Official Masters in Nuclear Engineering. The programme forms part of the training offer of the European Masters in Nuclear Energy (EMINE) launched in 2011 by InnoEnergy (European Institute of Innovation and Technology). The Masters, taught entirely in English at the School of Industrial Engineering in Barcelona and Polytechnic University of Catalonia, with the collaboration of the most important companies in the Spanish nuclear sector that provide lecturers and host students for work experience and their final dissertation, which ensures an industrial slant and guarantees generational change under conditions of maximum safety and professionalism. EMINE is a unique Masters in Europe because of its characteristics (global mobility, industrial implications, teaching methods and focus on innovation and entrepreneurship) and attracts students from all over the world.

The academic year 2018-2019 for MNE and EMINE was officially inaugurated by the Nuclear Safety Board member, Javier Dies (Lecturer in Nuclear Engineering from UPC currently on sabbatical); Carme Pretel, Deputy Director Dean of Industrial Engineering Studies, in representation of the Director of the School of Industrial Engineering in Barcelona of UPC; Gonzalo Carbó, representing Endesa; and Lluís Batet, Director of the Masters in Nuclear Engineering (MNE) and local UPC coordinator of the EMINE programme.

During the opening ceremony, Board Member Dies in his presentation 'The Nuclear Safety Board and the safety of nuclear reactors', emphasised one of the ways to increase the safety of nuclear and radioactive plants is based on incorporating into these facilities and the regulatory institution, professionals with robust training in nuclear safety and radiological protection. Participation of the board member in this ceremony is framed within his responsibilities on the Commission for Follow-up of the Argos Chair created by the Nuclear Safety Board at ETSEIB-UPC.

For his part, Gonzalo Carbó, from Endesa, mentioned the importance of nuclear generation in decarbonisation and electrification of the economy, which is necessary during the energy transition to comply with environmental undertakings by the European Union. Professor Lluís Batet laid out the Masters academic programme and its aims, highlighting its clear global orientation (60% of attendees). Carme Pretel highlighted the contribution of ETSEIB to nuclear training and research, which dates back to 1964 with the construction of the Argos experimental reactor at ETSEIB-UPC.

During the event, Board Member Javier Dies presented the 'Argos Chair' award from the Nuclear Safety Board to the student with the best academic record in both qualifications corresponding to the previous year.