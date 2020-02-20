CBD Unlimited Announces Annual Year Revenues

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce fiscal year end revenues ending September 30, 2019. The Company generated over $1.49 million in sales, which showcases an annual increase of 101% year-over-year.



CBD Unlimited has placed a firm foundation, which led to the Company’s exceptional performance and growth in 2019. The Company continues to make tremendous progress year-over-year, all while managing to deliver product diversity which has fortified global growth and increased store count nationwide. CBD Unlimited’s footprint in the hemp industry continues to strategically provide the market with premium products for humans and pets.

“2019 triumphed as a year of growth for CBD Unlimited and set the tone for 2020’s outlook. Over the last year, we not only expanded our operations internationally, but we also focused on the U.S. consumer by innovating new product lines - from topicals to chocolates. We are ramping up our business affairs with regard to store count as we aim to reach our consumers through both retail channels and e-commerce,” commented Todd Davis, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “Looking into 2020 we are eager to increase our production levels as our products have been proven favorable by consumers and major retailers. We will continue to leverage our strategy and stay ahead on the Company’s long-term goals,” continued Todd Davis.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.’s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

