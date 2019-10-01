CBD Unlimited Surpasses Year-End Store Goal to More Than 5,000 Stores Nationwide in Mass Pharmacy and Mass Retail Markets

500% Annual Growth in Store Count Three Months Early



CAVE CREEK, AZ, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC: EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced its progress on pivotal strategic initiatives as the Company surpassed its year-end goal of 5,000 retail stores.

“With energetic determination, we continue to see tremendous growth in demand, both nationally and internationally. Our focus remains with our consumers and stakeholders as we continue to expand our product reach,” commented CEO & Chairman Todd Davis. “We are currently speaking with additional major retailers and are ramping up operations at an exponential rate. CBD Unlimited was forecasted to reach 5,000 stores by year-end; we are proud to outpace this goal with 3 months to spare.”

CBD Unlimited responded to increased demand for its superior CBD products by building a robust pilot program announced in mid-July 2019. This accomplishment represents the growth trajectory that will bring the brand to roughly 8,000-10,000 stores near term, and the long-term forecast has accelerated to complement the industry’s momentum. CBD Unlimited is well-equipped to fulfill the high demand of hemp-derived CBD products and to contribute to the rapidly growing CBD Industry.

The past year has generated a 500% growth in store count from 1000 to 5000 plus nationally. The Company will continue to capture the enormous growth opportunities ahead in the booming CBD market through the strength of these targeted roll-out plans. The 5000 plus stores include approximately 4000 plus Major Drug and Grocery Outlets, 300 plus Convenience stores, the rest are comprised of Doctor’s offices, Wellness centers, Vet and Animal care facilities and independent retail stores. CBD Unlimited is committed to the long-term goal of having its products available to customers both nationwide and globally, therefore, positioning itself as a leading player in the industry.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink, regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.’s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

