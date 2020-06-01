Endexx Sponsors 5th Annual Sophie's Day Golf Tournament benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE –Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, sponsors today’s Annual golf tournament in honor of Sophie Lee with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society held at the Ancala Country Club in Scottsdale, AZ.

“Endexx is proud to sponsor the annual benefit sponsoring the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and research into rare childhood cancer diseases. The Company is sponsoring the 10th hole and will be offering its topical CBD Unlimited products for use and sale. The products have proven to support golf patrons in their pursuit of a more comfortable golf experience including reduced fatigue and soreness.

“This is our fifth year of sponsorship and we have witnessed the community’s effort to support families in their pursuit of advanced care for the patients with this devastating disease,” commented Endexx and CBD Unlimited’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis.

For donations and support please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/Sophiesdaygolf/?__tn__=K-R&eid=ARAk6iAAn2L542nMNlnWU1mkxYjHc6tolx19H_5UUnek-ZWeIjxVOuYYwskNggLcmQ0km6_Tp5t-vqtS&fref=mentions

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance, and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

