Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Endo International plc    ENDP   IE00BJ3V9050

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ENDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Endo International plc (ENDP) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Endo International plc ("Endo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 10, 2020, the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) announced that it “has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc” and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with “DFS’ ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis.” According to the DFS press release, “Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks”; “[m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation”; and “[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.66, or nearly 15%, to close at $3.85 per share on June 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Endo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
02:32pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Endo International ..
BU
02:16pENDO INTERNATIONAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Ac..
BU
12:01pENDP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action..
PR
06/19THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Endo Int..
BU
06/19INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/16ENDO INTERNATIONAL : to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
06/15ENDP INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation..
PR
06/15ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Announces Final Tender Results Of Its Previously Announ..
PR
05/29ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Announces Early Tender Results Of Its Previously Announ..
PR
05/14ENDO INTERNATIONAL : to Participate at 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcar..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 814 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 806 M 806 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 172
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Endo International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,43 $
Last Close Price 3,51 $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blaise Coleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul V. Campanelli Chairman
Terrance J. Coughlin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ruth Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC-25.16%806
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.08%24 283
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.02%15 367
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.25.06%14 608
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.06%11 533
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.19.35%8 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group