Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Endo International plc (ENDP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Endo International plc ("Endo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 10, 2020, the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) announced that it “has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc” and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with “DFS’ ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis.” According to the DFS press release, “Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks”; “[m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation”; and “[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.66, or nearly 15%, to close at $3.85 per share on June 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Endo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

