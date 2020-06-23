Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Endo International plc    ENDP   IE00BJ3V9050

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ENDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Endo International plc (ENDP) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Endo International plc ("Endo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) securities between August 8, 2017 and June 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Endo investors have until August 18, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Endo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 10, 2020, the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) announced that it “has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc” and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with “DFS’ ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis.” According to the DFS press release, “Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks”; “[m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation”; and “[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.66, or nearly 15%, to close at $3.85 per share on June 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the full scope of Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis, including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York, one of the most populous states in the U.S., as well as the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market; (2) that part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Endo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
03:11pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11:01aENDP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action..
BU
06/22THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
06/22ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
06/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Invest..
BU
06/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Endo International ..
BU
06/22ENDO INTERNATIONAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Ac..
BU
06/22ENDP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action..
PR
06/19THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Endo Int..
BU
06/19INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 814 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 811 M 811 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 172
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Endo International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,43 $
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blaise Coleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul V. Campanelli Chairman
Terrance J. Coughlin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ruth Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC-25.16%811
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.31%24 799
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.15.70%15 618
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.24.98%14 614
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.51%11 312
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.18.57%8 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group