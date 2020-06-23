Log in
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ENDP)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Endo International plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/23/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Endo International plc (“Endo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ENDP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 8, 2017 and June 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 18, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Endo and its subsidiaries played a far larger role in the opioid crisis than it represented to the market. The Company published false information directed towards healthcare providers about the risks and benefits of its opioid drugs. The facts opened the Company to significant regulatory scrutiny, particularly by the state of New York. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Endo, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 814 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 811 M 811 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 172
Free-Float 98,8%
