The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Endo International plc Investors (ENDP)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Endo International plc (“Endo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ENDP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 10, 2020, the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) announced that it “has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc” and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with “DFS’ ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis.” According to the DFS press release, “Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks”; “[m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation”; and “[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.66, or nearly 15%, to close at $3.85 per share on June 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Endo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005496/en/