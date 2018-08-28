Endocyte Announces Presentations at the CAR-TCR Summit 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endocyte, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECYT), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for personalized cancer treatment, today announced that data from the Company’s chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) adaptor molecule (CAM) platform will be presented at the CAR-TCR Summit 2018 being held from Sept. 4th - 7th, 2018 in Boston, MA.

Key Presentations and Symposia:

Chris Leamon, Ph.D., vice president of research at Endocyte, will lead a deep-dive workshop on the Company’s CAM-based therapies and their potential to induce an immune response while mitigating or preventing severe cytokine release syndrome.

Title: Bi-specific Adaptor Controlled CAR-T Cell Therapy for Solid and Liquid Tumors When: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Session Title: Deep Dive Discussion Day: CAR-TCR Discovery Track Location: Cityview 1 Room (Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center)

Endocyte will also present a poster with new preclinical data from its CAM-based therapy platform.



Poster #: 15 Title: Bispecific Adaptor Molecule Controlled Folate Receptor CAR-T Cell Immunotherapy: In-Vitro Activity and T-cell Exhaustion Studies When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET Session Title: Scientific Poster Session Location: Commonwealth Hall Salon C, Harbor Level (Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center)

Endocyte will also present two posters containing previously-presented preclinical data from its CAM-based therapy platform.

Poster #: 4 Title: Adaptor controlled CAR-T cell immunotherapy for treatment of folate receptor-alpha/beta positive solid and liquid tumors When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET Session Title: Scientific Poster Session Location: Commonwealth Hall Salon C, Harbor Level (Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center)





Poster #: 5 Title: Use of a Universal CAR T Cell Plus Bispecific Adapters to Eradicate Antigenically Heterogeneous Tumors When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET Session Title: Scientific Poster Session Location: Commonwealth Hall Salon C, Harbor Level (Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center)

About Endocyte:

Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the personalized treatment of cancer. The company's drug conjugation technology targets therapeutics and companion imaging agents specifically to the site of diseased cells. Endocyte's lead program is a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617, in phase 3 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) for PSMA-positive-patients. Endocyte also expects to have an Investigational New Drug application submitted in the fourth quarter of 2018 for its adaptor-controlled CAR T-cell therapy which will be studied initially in osteosarcoma. For additional information, please visit Endocyte's website at www.endocyte.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to the company's future development plans and presentation and status of clinical data. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks that the company or independent investigators may experience delays in submission and review of regulatory applications, execution of clinical trials and/or the processing of clinical data. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Endocyte, Inc. is contained in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Endocyte, Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.