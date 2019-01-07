Endologix : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Preliminary Financial Results and Provides 2019 Financial Guidance

Endologix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ELGX), a developer and marketer
of innovative treatments for aortic disorders, today announced that its
preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31,
2018 is expected to be approximately $34 million. Revenue for the full
year ended December 31, 2018 is expected to be $155.8 million.
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of December 31,
2018 are expected to be approximately $24 million.
2019 Financial Guidance
The Company reaffirms its previously
issued annual guidance and continues to expect 2019 revenue of at least
$140 million. The Company anticipates revenue for the first quarter
ending March 31, 2019 of approximately $35 million. The Company
continues to expect 2019 operating expenses in the range of $130 million
to $140 million. The Company’s 2019 financial guidance contemplates the
anticipated impact of the voluntary recall of the Nellix System and
issuance of its January 4, 2019 field safety notice (FSN).
About Endologix, Inc.
Endologix, Inc. develops and
manufactures minimally invasive treatments for aortic disorders. The
Company's focus is endovascular stent grafts for the treatment of
abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). AAA is a weakening of the wall of the
aorta, the largest artery in the body, resulting in a balloon-like
enlargement. Once AAA develops, it continues to enlarge and, if left
untreated, becomes increasingly susceptible to rupture. The overall
patient mortality rate for ruptured AAA is approximately 80%, making it
a leading cause of death in the United States. For more information,
visit www.endologix.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as
“anticipate,” “expect,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,”
“forecast,” “goal,” “project,” "continue," "outlook," “guidance,”
"future,” and other words with similar meanings. Forward-looking
statements used in this press release relate to, among other things,
Endologix’s: preliminary revenue and cash balance for the fourth quarter
ended December 31, 2018; preliminary revenue for the year ended December
31, 2018; projected revenue and operating expenses for 2019; projected
revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, and contemplation in the
Company’s 2019 financial guidance of the anticipated impact of the
voluntary recall of the Nellix System and issuance of the January 4,
2019 FSN. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are
subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the
forward-looking statements. For example, the Company’s
preliminary revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 has been
disclosed based on information currently available to management, has
not been subject to any review procedures by our independent registered
public accounting firm, and are subject to adjustment based on final
internal and external review and audit. In addition, the
Company’s ability to achieve its projected revenue for 2019 will be
impacted by numerous factors, including: continued market acceptance of
Endologix's products; the success of Endologix’s restructuring and
strategic initiatives; Endologix’s ability to access the capital markets
on terms acceptable to it, or at all; Endologix’s ability to comply with
its financial and other lending covenants and restrictions; the success
of clinical trials relating to Endologix’s products; Endologix’s product
research and development efforts; uncertainty in the process of
obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval for Endologix's products;
Endologix’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and
proprietary technologies; and other economic, business, competitive and
regulatory factors. The forward-looking statements contained in
this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.
Endologix undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking
statements contained in this press release to reflect new information,
events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. Please refer to Endologix's filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30,
2018, and September 30, 2018 for more detailed information regarding
these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.
