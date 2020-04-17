Endomines publ : ' Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed

Endomines' Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed
Endomines AB, Stock Exchange Release 17 April 2020 at 08:45 CEST
The Board of Directors of Endomines AB (publ) has, in view of the decisions and
recommendations that have been issued recently by Swedish and European
authorities as a result of the outbreak of the corona virus and COVID-19,
resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting until a later date. The Annual
General Meeting was originally planned to be held on 19 May 2020.
Endomines will publish a new notice convening the Annual General Meeting no
later than four weeks prior to the new date. The Annual General Meeting will be
held no later than 30 June, in accordance with applicable legislation.
Endomines AB's Annual Report for the financial year 2019 will be published on 29
April 2020 instead of 21 April 2020 as previously announced.
Contact person
Marcus Ahlström, Deputy CEO and CFO, +358 50 544 68 14,
marcus.ahlstrom@endomines.com
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact
person set out above, at 08:45 CEST on 17 April 2020.
About Endomines
Endomines is a mining and exploration company with its primary focus on Au. The
Company operates a Gold mine in Pampalo, has exploration activities along the
Karelian Au Line in Eastern Finland and develops mining operations in Idaho,
USA. Endomines aims to improve its long-term growth prospects by increasing its
exploration activities and through acquisitions. Endomines aims to acquire
deposits that are situated in stable jurisdictions and can be brought to
production rapidly with limited investments.
The shares trade on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENDO) and Nasdaq Helsinki (ENDOM).
Attachments:
04171721.pdf
Disclaimer
Endomines AB published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 06:50:06 UTC