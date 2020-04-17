Endomines publ : ' Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed

Endomines' Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed

Endomines AB, Stock Exchange Release 17 April 2020 at 08:45 CEST The Board of Directors of Endomines AB (publ) has, in view of the decisions and recommendations that have been issued recently by Swedish and European authorities as a result of the outbreak of the corona virus and COVID-19, resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting until a later date. The Annual General Meeting was originally planned to be held on 19 May 2020. Endomines will publish a new notice convening the Annual General Meeting no later than four weeks prior to the new date. The Annual General Meeting will be held no later than 30 June, in accordance with applicable legislation. Endomines AB's Annual Report for the financial year 2019 will be published on 29 April 2020 instead of 21 April 2020 as previously announced. Contact person Marcus Ahlström, Deputy CEO and CFO, +358 50 544 68 14, marcus.ahlstrom@endomines.com The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 CEST on 17 April 2020. About Endomines Endomines is a mining and exploration company with its primary focus on Au. The Company operates a Gold mine in Pampalo, has exploration activities along the Karelian Au Line in Eastern Finland and develops mining operations in Idaho, USA. Endomines aims to improve its long-term growth prospects by increasing its exploration activities and through acquisitions. Endomines aims to acquire deposits that are situated in stable jurisdictions and can be brought to production rapidly with limited investments. The shares trade on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENDO) and Nasdaq Helsinki (ENDOM).

