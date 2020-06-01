Endonovo Therapeutics Announces International Expansion with Distribution Agreement for SofPulse® in Taiwan, Republic of China

Los Angeles, CA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announced the signing of a Sales and Strategic Partnership Agreement with Evermed Medical Enterprise Ltd., a leading medical device distributor in Taiwan, ROC (Republic of China) to distribute SofPulse®.

Alan Collier, Chief Executive Officer of Endonovo, commented, “In line with our strategy to expand the SofPulse® global footprint in our postoperative distribution model, we are pleased to announce our agreement with Evermed Medical Enterprise Ltd., a leading medical device distributor in Taiwan. Evermed has an established sales and distribution network throughout Taiwan specific to the operative and postoperative surgical market. Endonovo's international expansion of SofPulse® devices into that market is a perfect fit allowing us to establish a solid distribution presence in Taiwan and future expansion into other International markets.”

Evermed’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Wang, commented, “We are excited to partner with Endonovo Therapeutics to introduce SoftPulse®, a proven drug-free, postoperative pain and edema reduction device, to the Taiwan Surgical market. Our company has been searching for new innovative, easy-to-use, non-invasive solution for the reduction of pain and edema to introduce and distribute in Taiwan. We feel the SofPulse® device with its proven results in successfully reducing pain and edema in surgical operations is the best product to offer our Taiwanese distribution network.”

Mr. Wang continues, “Evermed has experience in successful submittals and approvals for the TFDA Quality System Documentation (QSD) system and obtaining Product Permit License for the Taiwanese Medical device market. We feel our organization, upon obtaining TFDA approvals, will be able to effectively establish and expand distribution throughout the Taiwan surgical markets. Our sales and distribution offices and teams are strategically located in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung/Tainan which allows us to effectively service Taiwan's 23-million person population, hospitals and medical centers. We look forward to having a long-term partnership with Endonovo as we establish and expand the postoperative surgical market with the SofPulse® device. The patients, doctors and hospitals we have established relationships with throughout Taiwan will love this product and its effectiveness in reducing opioid use and the improved recovery times after surgical procedures.”

Alan Collier, continues, “Evermed has established sales and distribution coverage for SofPulse® throughout the island of Taiwan to make SofPulse® successful in the Surgical market. The established relationships Evermed has with physicians, hospitals and medical centers across all the relevant clinical and surgical specialties in Taiwan sets them apart from other companies we evaluated in the Taiwanese Medical device market. We feel confident the expansion of SofPulse® into the Taiwanese surgical market at this time will be extremely beneficial for Endonovo. With the global surgical market needing new and innovative devices to manage opioid use and reduce pain and edema postoperatively, we believe this was an ideal time and opportunity for Endonovo to expand Internationally.”

The partnership agreement includes Evermed’s responsibility to obtain the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) approvals and registration for SofPulse® distribution throughout Taiwan for the reduction of pain and edema postoperatively.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

